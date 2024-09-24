Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders face the Rangers in a preseason tilt on Tuesday night

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-0-0) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (1-0-0)

7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG

The Islanders continue preseason action with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Isles opened the preseason with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night, but are expected to ice a relatively different lineup compared to the opening preseason matchup. Check back closer to warmups for Tuesday's lineup. Head Coach Patrick Roy will address the media at 4:45 p.m.

The Rangers are also coming off a win on Sunday, as they beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 at TD Garden. The Rangers have already begun making cuts to their training camp roster, trimming their group to 48 players.

