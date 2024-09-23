3 Takeaways: Islanders 4, Devils 2

The New York Islanders kicked off the preseason with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center.

Camden Thiesing broke the 2-2 deadlock at 2:47 to give the Isles a 3-2 lead and a win against a veteran-laden Devils team. Anders Lee, Julien Gauthier and Simon Holmstrom (ENG) also scored for the Islanders, who dug themselves out of 1-0 and 2-1 holes. Nico Hischier (PPG, 1A) and Jesper Bratt (1G, 1A) scored for the Devils.

The Devils opened the scoring 2:18 into the contest on a Hischier power-play goal. Lee responded for the Islanders at the 8:16 mark of the second period, roofing a shot high-glove side from the top of the circle past Jacob Markstrom. Bratt restored the Devils lead 32 seconds later with a breakaway goal, with Gauthier notching the score 2-2 at the 17:05 mark.

Thiesing capped an end-to-end rush with a sharp-angled shot that beat Nico Daws for the game-winner, while Holmstrom iced the game with an empty-netter.

Marcus Hogberg started the game for the Islanders, stopping 15-of-17 in his half-game of action and first NHL game since Apr. 28, 2021. The two goals to beat him were from two of the top Devils, a Hischier power-play snipe and a Jesper Bratt breakaway in the second period. Jakub Skarek stopped all eight shots he saw in relief.

Markstrom made his New Jersey debut, stopping 17-of-19 through two periods of play. Nico Daws stopped 7-of-8 in relief.