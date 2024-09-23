3 Takeaways: Islanders 4, Devils 2

Maxim Tsyplakov makes debut, Julien Gauthier scores goal and other takeaways from a preseason win in New Jersey

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders kicked off the preseason with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center.

Camden Thiesing broke the 2-2 deadlock at 2:47 to give the Isles a 3-2 lead and a win against a veteran-laden Devils team. Anders Lee, Julien Gauthier and Simon Holmstrom (ENG) also scored for the Islanders, who dug themselves out of 1-0 and 2-1 holes. Nico Hischier (PPG, 1A) and Jesper Bratt (1G, 1A) scored for the Devils.

The Devils opened the scoring 2:18 into the contest on a Hischier power-play goal. Lee responded for the Islanders at the 8:16 mark of the second period, roofing a shot high-glove side from the top of the circle past Jacob Markstrom. Bratt restored the Devils lead 32 seconds later with a breakaway goal, with Gauthier notching the score 2-2 at the 17:05 mark.

Thiesing capped an end-to-end rush with a sharp-angled shot that beat Nico Daws for the game-winner, while Holmstrom iced the game with an empty-netter.

Marcus Hogberg started the game for the Islanders, stopping 15-of-17 in his half-game of action and first NHL game since Apr. 28, 2021. The two goals to beat him were from two of the top Devils, a Hischier power-play snipe and a Jesper Bratt breakaway in the second period. Jakub Skarek stopped all eight shots he saw in relief.

Markstrom made his New Jersey debut, stopping 17-of-19 through two periods of play. Nico Daws stopped 7-of-8 in relief.

Recap: Islanders at Devils 9.22.24

Maxim Tsyplakov Makes Debut

Maxim Tsyplakov made his preseason debut on Sunday night, skating on a line with Kyle MacLean and Julien Gauthier.

“I was very happy with his effort, and I was happy that way he played,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “That line was really good. Gauthier and MacLean played really well with him, so I thought that was fun to watch.”

The Russian winger had an active night on the scoresheet and finished the game with an assist, four shot attempts, three giveaways, a hit and a takeaway in 12:21 TOI.

Before the game Roy predicted some potential jitters from the 26-year-old and perhaps that played a role in a bad luck sequence on his first shift of the game. Tsyplakov had the puck roll off his stick on the penalty kill right to Bratt, who quickly found Hischier in the slot for a power-play goal. Roy took ownership of the PK goal saying he may have put Tsyplakov in a tough spot without any PK reps in practice before the game, but said that he liked how the team responded after the early goal.

Tsyplakov settled in and got better as the game went on. He set up a chance for Samuel Bolduc that the defenseman rang off the iron and picked up a primary assist on a Gauthier goal to tie the score 2-2 in the second period. Tsyplakov showed some skill, making a quick toe drag and snapping the puck across the slot to Gauthier.

Postgame Tsyplakov said he felt better as the game went on and that he felt good with the physical play, evidenced by a big hit he threw on Jonas Siegenthaler in the third period.

NYI@NJD: Gauthier scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

Julien Gauthier Gets Goal

After scoring a pair of goals in Saturday’s scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, Julien Gauthier found the back of the net in New Jersey. It capped an active game for the speedy winger, who had six shot attempts throughout the game.

Gauthier said he spent a lot of time studying video over the summer, working to make the Isles system “automatic” when he’s on the ice. The directive from the Isles coaching staff was to play well within the team’s structure, a message he has taken to heart.

“I worked really hard this summer to work on things that they told me to improve, the system and stuff like that,” Gauthier said. “So just have to keep it going and take it one day at a time.”

While Roy was pleased with Gauthier’s game, Roy said consistency will be key as camp progresses, as well as continuing to drive the net and play a “grit game.”

“Driving the net, playing hard on the wall, a bit of a grit game, that's what he needs to bring on the table,” Roy said of Gauthier. “We're looking for that's consistency tomorrow at back at the practice and ready to compete again, but I was very happy… He's having a good camp.”

NYI@NJD: Thiesing scores goal against Nicolas Daws

Other Notes

Kyle MacLean finished the game with one assist and went 8-for-10 (80%) at the face-off dot, including a perfect 5-for-5 in the first period, in 15:47 TOI.

MacLean was also one of the Islanders first penalty killers used on Sunday, logging 1:24 SH/TOI. He only saw PK time twice last season, but is a candidate Roy is considering in the absence of Cal Clutterbuck.

Scott Mayfield skated 23:04 – including 1:28 shorthanded – with one shot, four shot attempts and two blocked shots in his first action since Feb. 22, 2024.

Next Game

The Islanders next preseason game is on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers at MSG. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Related Content

NYI 4 at NJD 2: Patrick Roy

NYI 4 at NJD 2: Maxim Tsyplakov

NYI@NJD: Lee scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

News Feed

Nurmi Makes Training Camp Debut, Talks Decision to Sign with London Knights

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Foudy, Hogberg and Karlström Add Depth and Experience for Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

This Day in Isles History: September 21

Reilly Ready for Full Season on Long Island

Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: September 20

Scott Mayfield Feeling Good at Start of Isles Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat

This Day in Isles History: September 15