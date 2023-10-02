News Feed

Dobson Paying it Forward

Dobson Paying it Forward
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11
Barzal and the Band

Barzal and the Band
3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers
Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster
Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp
3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Preseason Rosters: Islanders at Rangers 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 
Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3
Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 
Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

The Islanders continue preseason action with a matchup against the Devis (7 p.m., MSGSN)

Preseason_GamePreview_Away_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-1-0) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (4-0) 

7PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders are heading into their fourth preseason matchup, taking on the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center. 

The Islanders are coming off a 5-3 preseason win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to improve to a 2-1-0 record. JG Pageau, Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Cal Clutterbuck (1G, 1A) built a 4-0 lead while Anders Lee (1G, 1A) buried an empty-better to complete a Gordie Howe hat trick. 

The Devils are fresh off of a 3-2 OT victory over the Flyers on Saturday to improve to a perfect 4-0 record in preseason play. Erik Haula lit the lamp in the extra frame in the win. 

Check back later for the projected lineup.

Related Content

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11
Barzal and the Band

Barzal and the Band
Dobson Paying it Forward

Dobson Paying it Forward
3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3