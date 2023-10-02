Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-1-0) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (4-0)

7PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders are heading into their fourth preseason matchup, taking on the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-3 preseason win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to improve to a 2-1-0 record. JG Pageau, Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Cal Clutterbuck (1G, 1A) built a 4-0 lead while Anders Lee (1G, 1A) buried an empty-better to complete a Gordie Howe hat trick.

The Devils are fresh off of a 3-2 OT victory over the Flyers on Saturday to improve to a perfect 4-0 record in preseason play. Erik Haula lit the lamp in the extra frame in the win.

Check back later for the projected lineup.