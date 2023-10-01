News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Barzal and the Band

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Noah Dobson is working on his own game while encouraging younger defensemen in the system

Dobson-Overhead

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Noah Dobson vividly remembers how he felt during his first training camp in 2018 as a top prospect, stepping into a room of NHL veterans and faced with the pressure of high expectations. Now entering his fifth NHL season, he’s on the other side of that equation, and is looking to help the young defensemen who are looking up to him.

“It’s just about making them feel more comfortable and allowing them to settle in,” Dobson said. “They all have good heads on their shoulders. They know what to do, but just making them feel comfortable here is the main thing. I was in that same position coming to camp at 18.” 

Drafted 12th overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dobson was fast-tracked for the Islanders in making his NHL debut on Oct. 8, 2019. Through the process of earning a consistent roster spot with the Islanders, Dobson grew under the veteran influences of former Islander defensemen Johnny Boychuk, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara. His teammates noticed the impact and presence Dobson now has because of the defenseman he’s learned from.

“I think it all started with [Greene] and [Chara],” Casey Cizikas said. “Those guys took [Dobson] under his wing and taught him what it's like to be to be a pro and how to treat the guys that are younger. I’ve seen him replicate what he was taught from those guys, and it's nice to see he's come a long way in such a short period of time. I'm excited to see what he does this year.”

DET@NYI: Dobson scores PPG in 3rd period

Dobson has stood out on the scoresheet the past two seasons putting up 100 points and 26 combined goals. Though satisfied with his offensive skillset, Head Coach Lane Lambert sees higher potential for the 23-year-old defenseman in all areas of his game.

“He's put up some good numbers over the last couple of years and I think there's still another step that that he can take,” Lambert said. “And it's mostly a lot of the little individual things, whether it be deception on the power play, and then continue with his mentality to jump into the play. There's more to be had and I look forward to seeing it.” 

Through this training camp and the preseason, Dobson has been working on those details to reach that next step Lambert is looking for.

“I'm just trying to work on everything really,” Dobson said. “There are areas of my game, both offensively and defensively, that I can continue to get better in. I'm always trying to round out my game and find little details to add and that'll help me in the long run, so that's my focus.”

NYI Noah Dobson

While working on his game, Dobson also serves as inspiration to young defensemen in training camp. Calle Odelius, 19, entered his first Islanders camp this season after playing professional hockey in Sweden. With the opportunity to skate in the same group as Dobson for the majority of training camp, Odelius is absorbing as much as he can from observing Dobson in practice and listening to his advice.

“He’s been in the league for a few years now and knows what he’s doing,” Odeluis said. “I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him and just watch him on the ice. He always chats with me and gives me pointers both on and off the ice. He tells me to keep it simple. To not stick handle the puck too much, make a good first pass and get the puck to the net.”

Perhaps equally as important as on-ice mentoring is forming a connection outside of the rink. Dobson’s friendly demeanor is helping the next generation feel more at home in the Islanders organization.

“He’s a really good guy,” Odelius said of Dobson. “He’s really kind to me and always chats with me. He’s a new friend of mine.”

“It’s really important to have that team camaraderie,” Dobson said. “I think we have a great group here. A lot of guys been together for a while, but I think just each year just building that bond with new teammates is important too. That’s what brings you together in tough times too, when you have a tight knit group and I think we have that here.”