3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

The New York Islanders exacted a little revenge on the New York Rangers on Saturday night, cruising to an 5-3 win over their archrivals at UBS Arena.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Cal Clutterbuck (1G, 1A) opened up a 4-0 lead on the Rangers, which was enough to hold off a third period flurry from Brennan Othmann, Barclay Goodrow and Will Cuylle. Anders Lee (1G, 1A) rounded out the scoring with a late empty-netter.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 22-of-25 shots in his first full start of the preseason for the Islanders, Jonathan Quick stopped 17-of-21 in two periods of action for the Rangers, while Dylan Garand stopped all seven shots he saw in the third period.

With the win, the Islanders, who iced a veteran-laden lineup on Saturday, improved to 2-1-0 in preseason play.

“There were so many positive things,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We came out of the gate. We were moving the puck. We were playing fast. We were doing things that we have been talking about right from day one of training camp and I thought everyone was certainly engaged and it was a very encouraging situation.”