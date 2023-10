Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Fresh off a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night, the New York Islanders were back on the ice on Sunday morning to continue training camp.

After Friday's cuts, the Islanders are down to two groups, with Sunday's skate essentially being split into a veteran group and a younger group.

WHITE GROUP

Forwards: Jackson Cates, William Dufour, Arnaud Durandeau, Hudson Fasching, Ruslan Iskhakov, Ross Johnston, Karson Kuhlman, Eetu Liukas, Kyle MacLean, Matt Maggio, Reece Newkirk and Brian Pinho

Defensemen: Dennis Cholowski, Grant Hutton, Paul LaDue, Travis Mitchell, Calle Odelius and Robin Salo

Goaltenders: Ken Appleby, Jakub Skarek

BLUE GROUP

Forwards: Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, Pierre Engvall, Julien Gauthier, Simon Holmstrom, Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, JG Pageau, Oliver Wahlstrom

Defensemen: Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Noah Dobson, Aidan Fulp, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Alexander Romanov

Goaltenders: Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov