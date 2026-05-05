Schaefer Named Finalist For Calder Memorial Trophy

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer is one of three finalists, along with Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens and Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks, for the Calder Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to “the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.”

The winner is selected by a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association members at the conclusion of the regular season.

Schaefer, 18, had a record-breaking rookie campaign in which he registered 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) over 82 games. He tied Brian Leetch’s record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. Schaefer also set NHL records for the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman, average time on ice by an 18-year-old skater (24:41) and the most overtime points (4) by a teenage defenseman. He added another notable milestone on March 24, logging 31:59 of ice time, the most in a single game by any NHL teenager since the statistic began being tracked.

Among his historic accomplishments, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach both 20 goals and 50 points in a season. He is the first rookie defenseman to lead his draft class to the 20-goal mark and is one of just four rookie defenders ever to reach that milestone. Schaefer is also the youngest player in league history to score an overtime goal and the youngest blueliner to record a power-play goal, game-winning goal, multi-goal game and to have a point in his NHL debut.