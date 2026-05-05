Schaefer Named Finalist For Calder Memorial Trophy

Islanders defenseman in running for NHL’s top-rookie honor

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer is one of three finalists, along with Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens and Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks, for the Calder Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to “the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.”

The winner is selected by a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association members at the conclusion of the regular season.

Schaefer, 18, had a record-breaking rookie campaign in which he registered 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) over 82 games. He tied Brian Leetch’s record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. Schaefer also set NHL records for the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman, average time on ice by an 18-year-old skater (24:41) and the most overtime points (4) by a teenage defenseman. He added another notable milestone on March 24, logging 31:59 of ice time, the most in a single game by any NHL teenager since the statistic began being tracked.

Among his historic accomplishments, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach both 20 goals and 50 points in a season. He is the first rookie defenseman to lead his draft class to the 20-goal mark and is one of just four rookie defenders ever to reach that milestone. Schaefer is also the youngest player in league history to score an overtime goal and the youngest blueliner to record a power-play goal, game-winning goal, multi-goal game and to have a point in his NHL debut.

Matthew Schaefer Highlight Reel

The Hamilton, Ontario native led all rookies in average time on ice (24:41), power-play goals (8), and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (2). He ranked second in power-play points (18), third in assists and points, tied for third in game-winning goals (4) and fifth in plus/minus rating (+13). Among NHL defensemen, Schaefer finished second in goals and shots on goal, tied for second in power-play goals and ranked ninth in takeaways (38). He led the Islanders in TOI, plus/minus rating and power-play goals, tied for the team lead in overtime goals and ranked second in goals, assists and points.

Schaefer led all NHL defensemen with 38 penalties drawn and was second overall behind Connor McDavid (56). His drawn penalties were the most by a rookie defenseman since P.K. Subban (40) in 2010-11.

Within the Islanders’ record books, Schaefer set franchise highs for the most goals, points, power-play goals, overtime goals and game-winning goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. He became the fifth rookie – and third rookie defenseman – in franchise history to appear in all 82 games and was one of four Islanders skaters to play a full schedule this season. His 23 goals were the sixth-most in a single campaign by an Islanders blueliner and the most since Hall-of-Famer Denis Potvin in 1981-82, while his plus/minus rating was also the best by an Islanders rookie defenseman since the 1992-93 season.

Schaefer earned league recognition by being named “First Star” for the period ending March 1 after posting five points (4G, 1A) and a +5 rating over three games. He was also selected “Rookie of the Month” for October after recording eight points (3G, 5A) in 11 games, highlighted by a six-game point streak to open his career.

Schaefer is the ninth Islander to be named a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist, joining Mat Barzal (2018), Michael Grabner (2011), Trent Hunter (2004), Bryan Berard (1997), Mike Bossy (1978), Bryan Trottier (1976), Glenn Resch (1976) and Denis Potvin (1974). Barzal, Berard, Bossy, Trottier and Potvin won the award.

The Islanders selected Schaefer in the first round (1st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

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