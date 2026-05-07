Danny Nelson to Represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

The Islanders’ 2023 second-rounder will make his Worlds debut

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Danny Nelson will compete for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. This year’s tournament begins on May 15 and ends on the 31st.

Nelson is making his debut in the tournament. The 20-year-old has represented his country on multiple occasions, most recently in the 2026 Spengler Cup, where Nelson and the U.S. Collegiate Selects were runners up in the tournament. Nelson contributed an assist and a plus-one rating.

The Islanders’ second-round pick (49th overall) also played in the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors, winning back-to-back gold medals. He racked up eight points (5G, 3A) across both tournaments, including a six-point showing in 2025, with four goals and two assists as he served as an alternate captain for Team USA. Nelson also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 U18s, posting seven points (4G, 3A) in seven games.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota native is coming off a junior season at Notre Dame where he recorded 29 points (13G, 16A) through 36 games as the team’s captain.

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