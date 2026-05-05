Rocky Thompson Named Islanders Assistant Coach

The New York Islanders announced today that Rocky Thompson has been named Assistant Coach.

Thompson, 48, joins the Islanders coaching staff following the past year as Head Coach of the Islanders American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport. He led Bridgeport back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22, posting a 34-30-8 record.

Prior to his time in Bridgeport, Thompson spent three seasons as Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. Before his time with the Flyers coaching staff, Thompson spent the 2020-21 season as an Associate Coach with the San Jose Sharks under then Head Coach Bob Boughner, who is now an Assistant Coach on the Islanders staff.

Thompson was Head Coach in Chicago, the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL club, for three seasons (2017-20). He compiled a 113-71-29 record in 213 regular season games with the Wolves, including a 44-22-10 record in 2018-19 en route to the club’s Calder Cup Finals run. Thompson was Head Coach of the Windsor Spitfires (Ontario Hockey League) for two seasons 2015-17, posting a record of 81-40-15 over 136 games. He won a Memorial Cup Championship with the Spitfires in 2017. Previously, he’d spent five seasons in the Edmonton Oilers’ organization, serving as an Assistant Coach with the AHL’s Oklahoma City Barons (2010-14), before moving up to the Oilers as an Assistant Coach in 2014-15.

Thompson’s professional playing career spanned 10 seasons and included 25 NHL games between his hometown Calgary Flames (1997-99) and the Florida Panthers (2000-02). Most of his career was spent in the AHL, where he recorded 69 points (17 goals, 52 assists) and 1,919 penalty minutes in 566 games with the Saint John Flames, Louisville Panthers, Hershey Bears, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Roadrunners, Edmonton Roadrunners, and Peoria Rivermen.

Thompson was selected by Calgary in the third round (72nd overall) of the 1995 NHL Draft.