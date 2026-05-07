This Day in Isles History: May 7

May 7, 1983 - The Islanders eliminate the Boston Bruins in six games to advance to a fourth-straight Stanley Cup Final. The Islanders beat the Bruins 8-4 in Game 6. Mike Bossy sets an Isles playoff record with four goals in the game. Bryan Trottier also records a four-point game.

May 7, 1975 - After trailing 3-0 in their series against Philadelphia, the Isles avoid elimination in Game 4 of the semifinal as Jude Drouin scores at 1:53 of OT. The Islanders would go on to win twice more and force Game 7.

May 7, 2013 - The Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. Mark Streit (2G, 1A), Casey Cizikas) 1G, 2A) and Brad Boyes (3A) each record three-point games in the win, the Islanders first playoff win at Nassau Coliseum since 2002.