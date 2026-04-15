Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri “Progressing Well,” Expects to be Ready for Training Camp

Kyle Palmieri met with reporters on Wednesday morning and gave up an update on his recovery from a torn ACL.

“Things are progressing well,” Palmieri said. “All signs point to having a healthy summer and getting myself ready for next season.”

Palmieri tore his ACL on March 28 against the Philadelphia Flyers and was expected to miss six-to-eight months for his recovery. The winger is approximately four-and-a-half months from the injury.

“I'm a little over four months post op, so it's feeling really good on the ice,” Palmieri said. “I'm looking forward to kind of putting this behind me and having a pretty normal summer as far as training and getting ready for the season.”

Palmieri recorded 18 points (6G, 12A) in 25 games this season – with his last point being an assist on his torn ACL, stripping the puck from a Flyers defenseman and feeding Emil Heineman.