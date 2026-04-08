Kyle Palmieri Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

Kyle Palmieri nominated for Masterton Trophy after suffering torn ACL

GettyImages-2248036388
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The Islanders chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) nominated Kyle Palmieri for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Wednesday morning.

The PHWA nominates one player per NHL club for the Masterton, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The three Masterton finalists will be announced at a later date.

Palmieri suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Nov. 28, but skated off the ice under his own power and in the process, pickpocketed Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae and dished out a secondary assist on an Emil Heineman goal.

Emil Heineman with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Palmieri recorded 18 points (6G, 12A) in 25 games before his season ended prematurely. The injury ended Palmieri’s streak of 223 consecutive games played, which was the longest active iron man streak for the Islanders at the time.

Palmieri’s recovery time is expected to take 6-8 months from the time of his injury, but the winger was recently spotted on the ice before a team practice on March 24.

Robin Lehner (2019) was the Islanders most recent winner of the Masterton trophy. Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the two other Islanders to have won the award.

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo and Cizikas Return

Horvat and DeBoer’s Olympic Connection

This Day in Isles History: April 8

Isles Day-to-Day: Pulock and Holmstrom Return, Plus Updates on DeAngelo and Cizikas

Inside the Islanders First Day with Peter DeBoer

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 6, 2026

Peter DeBoer Offers Perspective on Islanders After Becoming Head Coach

Inside Mathieu Darche’s Decision to Hire Peter DeBoer

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov, Varlamov Full Participants in Practice

Long Island University, the New York Islanders, and UBS Arena Launch Strategic Partnership and Division I Hockey Tournament

Islanders Name DeBoer Head Coach

7 Facts: Peter DeBoer

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Hurricanes in Second Half of Back-to-Back Set

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Takeaways: Islanders Fall Behind Early in 4-1 Loss to Flyers

Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom In Vs Flyers