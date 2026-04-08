Kyle Palmieri Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Islanders chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) nominated Kyle Palmieri for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Wednesday morning.

The PHWA nominates one player per NHL club for the Masterton, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The three Masterton finalists will be announced at a later date.

Palmieri suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Nov. 28, but skated off the ice under his own power and in the process, pickpocketed Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae and dished out a secondary assist on an Emil Heineman goal.