NHL, NHLPA Unveil Format of 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend

The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the format of the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and 2027 NHL All-Star Skills, set to take place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y.

The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game will feature five teams – Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a “World” team comprised of international players from countries outside of the other four teams – competing in a three-on-three, round-robin exhibition tournament.

Each team will consist of 11 players: nine skaters and two goaltenders. The NHL and NHLPA will select 30 players from each of the participating teams – Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and the World team – for the 2027 NHL All-Star Fan Vote, which will open in December. From that list, fans will have the opportunity to select eight players from each team. The remaining three roster spots for each team – one forward, one defenseman and one goaltender – will be selected jointly by the NHL and NHLPA.

Each team will play four 5-minute games during the round-robin tournament. There will not be an overtime period or shootout in the event of a tie.

The top two teams from the round robin will advance to a 10-minute final based on the following points system: 2 points for a win, 1 point for a tie and 0 points for a loss. The winning team will claim a $2 million (USD) prize.

The 2027 NHL All-Star Skills will spotlight 10 young stars ages 25 or younger competing across eight events, jointly selected by the NHL and NHLPA.

Each player will participate in four of the first six events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Passing Challenge, One Timers, Stick Handling and Accuracy Shooting. Players will earn points based on their placement in each event.

The top four players then will advance to a Shootout, facing one of four All-Star goaltenders. The top two performers from the Shootout will compete in the last event: the Obstacle Course Finale. The player with the highest cumulative score will be crowned the All-Star Skills Champion and will take home a prize of $1 million (USD).

ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada will present the 2027 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 5. ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada will deliver live coverage of the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 6. Event times will be announced in the coming months.

The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will mark the second time the New York Islanders have hosted NHL All-Star festivities, following the 1983 event. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend here.