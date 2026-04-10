Palmieri Named Islanders Nominee For 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Award given to player for leadership quality and humanitarian contribution in the community

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Kyle Palmieri was announced as the New York Islanders nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Palmieri was nominated by the team for the King Clancy, which is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

“He cares a lot about the people around him and the veterans in our area,” Captain Anders Lee said. “He’s put a lot of effort into his foundation and it was really cool to go to his event and see the impact he’s making first-hand.”

The Isles Alternate Captain held an event at the Lunchbox Brewing Company to support the Palmieri Foundation Event in March. Back in October, Palmieri and his teammates spent the afternoon in Garden City for Oktoberfest supporting the Kyle Palmieri Foundation, where all proceeds benefitted his foundation, as well as the Viscardi Center Veteran’s Employment Program.

“His impact in the community and what he does with his foundation is massive,” Casey Cizikas said. “It’s incredible what he does for people in need, the people that protect our country. The event he had back in October, he had support from every single guy on the team. A lot of hard work and dedication, he’s a leader for a reason.”

All 32 teams submit a nominee and three finalists will be announced at a later date. This is Palmieri’s first King Clancy nomination with the Islanders.

Per the NHL:  

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. 

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community. 

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause. 

Three Islanders have won the King Clancy, Bryan Trottier in 1989, Doug Weight in 2011 and Anders Lee in 2024. The King Clancy will be given out at the NHL Awards.

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PHOTOS: Kyle Palmieri Foundation Event 2026

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