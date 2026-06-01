Islanders Prospect Report: June 1, 2026

Luca Romano and Kitchener win Memorial Cup in the final prospect report of the 2025-26 season

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

ROMANO AND RANGERS WIN MEMORIAL CUP  

Luca Romano is a Memorial Cup Champion!  

 Romano and the Kitchener Rangers capped off a gritty postseason run by winning the Memorial Cup on Sunday night. 

The 2025 third-round pick (74th overall) hoisted the top prize in Canadian junior hockey after he contributed a goal and two assists in the tournament, where Kitchener won all four of its games.

Romano scored the opening goal in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. With five days rest, Romano and the Rangers were fully energized as they took on the Everett Silvertips on Sunday and came out with a dominant 6-2 victory to earn the championship title. 

This marks the second consecutive year that an Isles prospect has won the Memorial Cup, as Jesse Nurmi (2023 fourth-round pick) won the Memorial Cup last year with the OHL London Knights.

Romano’s postseason run featured 11 points (4G, 7A) en route to the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup. Romano’s path for next season is either completing his fourth and final season in junior or making the jump to the pros.  

STATS

CHL 

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM 

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 18GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 12PIM 

Luca Romano (Memorial Cup) | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Playoffs) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Memorial Cup) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

his fourth and final season in junior or making the jump to the pros.  

STATS

CHL 

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM 

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 18GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 12PIM 

Luca Romano (Memorial Cup) | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Playoffs) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM 

Tomas Poletin (Memorial Cup) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

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