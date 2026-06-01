Islanders Prospect Report: June 1, 2026

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ROMANO AND RANGERS WIN MEMORIAL CUP

Luca Romano is a Memorial Cup Champion!

Romano and the Kitchener Rangers capped off a gritty postseason run by winning the Memorial Cup on Sunday night.

The 2025 third-round pick (74th overall) hoisted the top prize in Canadian junior hockey after he contributed a goal and two assists in the tournament, where Kitchener won all four of its games.