Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 20, 2026

Read up on Aitcheson, Romano and Kvasnicka’s road to their respective conference finals in this week’s prospect report

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA’S OT WINNER SENDS VEES TO WHL WCF

Jacob Kvasnicka and the Penticton Vees punched their ticket into the Western Conference Final after a 3-2 OT victory in Game 6 over the Prince George Cougars on Sunday night.

Kvasnicka scored the series-clinching goal at the 2:16 mark of overtime on Sunday, as the Vees put away the Cougars in six games to move on to the WCF. It was a come-from-behind win, as the Vees were down 2-0 and capped off the comeback in overtime.

Kvasnicka, the Islanders 2025 seventh-round pick (202nd overall), recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) through 11 games of his first career WHL playoff run.

The Vees will face the Everett Silvertips in the Western Conference Final.

AITCHESON AND ROMANO MOVE ON TO CONFERENCE FINALS

Kashawn Aitcheson and Luca Romano are headed to the Ontario Hockey League’s conference finals. Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts are battling for the Eastern Conference title while Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers will compete for the title in the West.

Aitcheson, the 17th overall pick in 2025, has 13 points (3G, 10A) through eight postseason games, along with a plus-six rating. He recorded two points (1G, 1A) in Barrie’s series-clinching 4-1 win over the Ottawa 67’s on Saturday. Barrie beat Ottawa in five games.

In the clincher, Aitcheson contributed a power-play goal to make it 3-1 in the third period, before adding a helper on Barrie’s fourth goal. In doing so, Aitcheson kept his point streak alive as he has hit the scoresheet in all eight postseason appearances in his fourth career run. Game 1 against the Brantford Bulldogs is slated for Wednesday.

Romano and Kitchener defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in five games, with a 5-1 win to advance to the Western Conference Final. Romano, the Islanders 2025 third-rounder  (74th overall), has three points (1G, 2A) through nine games of the playoffs. Game 1 against the Windsor Spitfires is set for Friday.

If they both win their respective conferences, the two Isles prospects will face off for the OHL championship.

POLETIN AND ROCKETS ELIMINATED FROM WHL PLAYOFFS

Tomas Poletin and the Kelowna Rockets fell to the Everett Silvertips  4-1 in the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Playoffs.

Poletin,  the Islanders 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall), strung together a point streak of three games (1G, 2A) in the series, including a power-play goal in a 4-1 loss in Game 3. The 18-year-old recorded five points (2G, 3A) through his first nine career WHL playoff games.

The winger finished his rookie season in the WHL with 35 points (20G, 15A) and a plus-14 rating through 43 regular season games.

Although they can’t compete for the WHL Championship, their season is not over as they’re the host city for the 2026 Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey. Poletin and the Rockets will be awaiting their opponents in the Memorial Cup when the tournament kicks off on May 22.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM

Kashawn Aitcheson (Playoffs) | 8GP, 3G, 10A, 13P, 6PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 9GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 65GP, 35G, 50A, 85P, 21PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka (Playoffs) | 10GP, 6G, 6A, 12P, 0PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM

Tomas Poletin (Playoffs) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM

KHL

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 40GP, 22-10-6, 1.49 GAA, .938 SV%, 8 SO

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (Playoffs) | 10GP, 5-5-0, 1.90 GAA, .929 SV%, 0 SO

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