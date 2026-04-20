Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 20, 2026

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KVASNICKA’S OT WINNER SENDS VEES TO WHL WCF

Jacob Kvasnicka and the Penticton Vees punched their ticket into the Western Conference Final after a 3-2 OT victory in Game 6 over the Prince George Cougars on Sunday night.

Kvasnicka scored the series-clinching goal at the 2:16 mark of overtime on Sunday, as the Vees put away the Cougars in six games to move on to the WCF. It was a come-from-behind win, as the Vees were down 2-0 and capped off the comeback in overtime.

Kvasnicka, the Islanders 2025 seventh-round pick (202nd overall), recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) through 11 games of his first career WHL playoff run.

The Vees will face the Everett Silvertips in the Western Conference Final.