Finley Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Quinn Finley to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Finley, 21, recorded 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in a career-high-tying 37 appearances with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA) in his junior season. The 6’0”, 192-pound forward led the Badgers in goals, finished second in points and was tied for second in game-winning goals (three), overtime goals (one), and power-play goals (four) this season. Among all Big Ten skaters, Finley is fifth in shots on goal (129), tied for eighth in goals, and was 16th in points.

He has skated in 110 career NCAA games, recording 89 points (47 goals, 42 assists) across three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. In the 2025-26 NCAA tournament, Finley recorded five points (two goals, three assists), helping his team reach the Frozen Four championship game. He was selected to the 2025 Big-Ten Second All-Star Team after leading the team with a career best 20 goals and 40 points during his sophomore campaign in 2024-25.

Prior to his collegiate career, Finley spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago Steel (2020-21, 2022-23) and Madison Capitols (2021-23), tallying 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) over 133 career USHL games. Finley added 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over 20 combined USHL postseason contests.

On the international stage, the Suamico, WI native was one of 25 NCAA student-athletes to represent the U.S. Collegiate Selects in their first appearance at the 2025 Spengler Cup. Finley tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in four tournament games, helping the team earn a silver medal. In 2024, he played in the IIHF Under-20 World Championship, recording one goal and one assist over seven games, earning a gold medal with Team USA. He also tallied three assists in four games at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Islanders selected Finley in the third round (78th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.