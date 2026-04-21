How Rocky Thompson Strengthened the Culture, Identity of the Bridgeport Islanders in First Season as Head Coach

The Bridgeport Islanders have come a long way since last season.

The New York Islanders AHL affiliate punched their ticket into the postseason for the first time since 2021-22 and won 19 more games than the season prior. A playoff berth that was a reward for a major turnaround, which was led by Head Coach Rocky Thompson, who laid a foundation in his first season behind the Bridgeport bench.

“The culture is what you lay in, that's your foundation,” Thompson said. “Bringing the guys together as a team and creating an environment where they want to start to play for one another.”

Bridgeport finished the season with a record of 34-30-3-5 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with 76 points, following a season where they went 15-50-4-3 with 37 points, including a 4-28-1-3 record on home ice.

“I can't speak on last year culture, I just know that these guys have been beat up here,” Thompson said. “That's something that takes time to get out of the psychology of your head. Things certainly didn't go their way last year and we even found that at the start of this year, there was a mentality associated with this team whether it was conscious or not, that you're going to lose.”