Isles Day-to-Day: Prokhorov Assigned to Bridgeport

Daniil Prokhorov was reassigned from Dynamo Moscow to the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders announced on Friday.

Prokhorov, the Islanders' 2025 second-round pick (42nd overall) completed his first season in the KHL, recording one assist in 23 games with Dynamo Moscow. Prokhorov also played 25 games with Dynamo St. Petersburg in the VHL, Russia's second tier of pro hockey, recording 18 points (9G, 9A) and played eight games with Dynamo Moscow's MHL team, recording six points (3G, 3A). The MHL is Russia's top junior league.

Bridgeport has two games remaining in their regular season on Friday and Saturday.