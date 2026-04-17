Isles Day-to-Day: Prokhorov Assigned to Bridgeport

Daniil Prokhorov was reassigned from Dynamo Moscow to the Bridgeport Islanders

Prokhorov-1920
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Daniil Prokhorov was reassigned from Dynamo Moscow to the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders announced on Friday.

Prokhorov, the Islanders' 2025 second-round pick (42nd overall) completed his first season in the KHL, recording one assist in 23 games with Dynamo Moscow. Prokhorov also played 25 games with Dynamo St. Petersburg in the VHL, Russia's second tier of pro hockey, recording 18 points (9G, 9A) and played eight games with Dynamo Moscow's MHL team, recording six points (3G, 3A). The MHL is Russia's top junior league. 

Bridgeport has two games remaining in their regular season on Friday and Saturday.

News Feed

Notes From Islanders Breakup Day

Islanders Reflect on 2025-26 Season

Schaefer’s Special First Season With Islanders: “I Can’t Thank The Organization Enough”

Finley Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Was “Pretty Close” to Return

The Skinny: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri “Progressing Well,” Expects to be Ready for Training Camp

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Hurricanes in Season Finale

Eklund Records First NHL Point in First NHL Game

WATCH: Victor Eklund's Rookie Lap

Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes Apr. 14 2026

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 1