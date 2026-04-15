Islanders Reflect on 2025-26 Season

Captain Anders Lee spoke for the whole team when he expressed his disappointment and frustration with the New York Islanders season ending early.

“We were in a really good spot,” Lee said. “That's a tough pill to swallow. Whether it was consistency or shooting ourselves in the foot, losing out on some points here and there. It's a tight league. We had kind of our worst stretch at the worst time.”

That stretch was a 4-10-0 run from March 19 onward, including a 1-7-0 record in the final eight games of the season, which took the Isles from a playoff position to missing by seven points. Lee spoke for the whole team, but nearly the whole team spoke on Wednesday, as they offered their assessments of how what was shaping up to be a playoff season fell apart down the stretch.

“It's a mixture of things. I don't think it's from a lack of effort,” Bo Horvat said. “Our scoring kind of ran dry a little bit, especially down the stretch when we needed it most.”