Islanders Prospect Report: April 29, 2026

Aitcheson takes home OHL Defenseman of the Year Award, updates on prospects in the playoffs and more

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON NAMED OHL DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR

Kashawn Aitcheson’s strong year was topped off with a league-wide recognition, as he won the Max Kaminsky Trophy awarded to the best defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League.
Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, led all OHL defensemen with 70 points, and set the Barrie Colts’ single-season records for goals (28) and points (70) by a defenseman. He finished atop all Barrie skaters with a plus-46 rating. His 15 power-play goals were the most among all blueliners in the league.

This season, Aitcheson also became the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (63) and points (171) by a defenseman.

Aitcheson and Barrie are facing elimination in the OHL Playoffs, as they trail 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Final to the Brantford Bulldogs. The Scarborough, ON native has 16 points (5G, 11A) through 12 postseason games. He has three points (2G, 1A) in the series so far, including a power-play goal to give Barrie a 3-1 lead in an eventual 5-3 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7PM on Thursday.

ROMANO AND KITCHENER UP 2-1 IN CONFERENCE FINAL

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers have the edge on the Windsor Spitfires, with a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rangers built a 2-0 series lead with a 4-3 OT win on Friday and a 2-1 win on Sunday, though they suffered a 4-2 loss on Monday night. Romano, who was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft (74th overall), is without a point in the series, but has three points (1G, 2A) through 12 games of this third career playoff run.

KVASNICKA AND VEES ELIMINATED

Jacob Kvasnicka and the Penticton Vees were swept by the Everett Silvertips in the WHL Western Conference Championship.

The Islanders’ 2025 seventh-round pick (202nd overall) had two points in the four-game series, including a second period goal in the 4-2 loss in Game Four on Tuesday, which ended their season.

Kvasnicka recorded a point-per-game in his first career WHL Playoffs, with 15 points (8G, 7A) through 15 games, which ranked second among all rookies in the league. This run followed an 85-point regular season, where the 18-year-old was one of 15 skaters in the league with 80-point seasons. His 35 goals ranked second among rookies.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM

Kashawn Aitcheson (Playoffs) | 12GP, 5G, 11A, 16P, 6PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 12GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 65GP, 35G, 50A, 85P, 21PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka (Playoffs) | 10GP, 8G, 7A, 15P, 0PIM

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