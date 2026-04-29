Islanders Prospect Report: April 29, 2026

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AITCHESON NAMED OHL DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR

Kashawn Aitcheson’s strong year was topped off with a league-wide recognition, as he won the Max Kaminsky Trophy awarded to the best defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League.

Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, led all OHL defensemen with 70 points, and set the Barrie Colts’ single-season records for goals (28) and points (70) by a defenseman. He finished atop all Barrie skaters with a plus-46 rating. His 15 power-play goals were the most among all blueliners in the league.

This season, Aitcheson also became the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (63) and points (171) by a defenseman.

Aitcheson and Barrie are facing elimination in the OHL Playoffs, as they trail 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Final to the Brantford Bulldogs. The Scarborough, ON native has 16 points (5G, 11A) through 12 postseason games. He has three points (2G, 1A) in the series so far, including a power-play goal to give Barrie a 3-1 lead in an eventual 5-3 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7PM on Thursday.