Schaefer’s Special First Season With Islanders: “I Can’t Thank The Organization Enough”

Matthew Schaefer reflects on his rookie season, living with the Martins and his family support, exceeding expectations

schaefer-1920-end-of-season
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Describing Matthew Schaefer as a special player is an understatement. The 18-year-old exceeded the already-high expectations that come with being a first-overall pick. After playing just 17 games in junior last season, he emerged as one of the best defensemen - not only among rookies - in the National Hockey League.

Schaefer’s teammates say that he changed the trajectory of the franchise. His coaches were blown away by what he did on the ice. The fans chanted ‘Mat-thew Schae-fer’ at UBS Arena every night, while he turned heads in each team he played against. 

On Islanders breakup day, he was remarkably humble. 

"It's crazy to think that I'd be playing in the NHL this year," Schaefer said. "I was going to NHL games as a fan last year, up top in the nosebleeds with my brother and parents. It's a dream come true. I can't thank this organization enough, and all my teammates, staff and everyone. It was an amazing year. I got to learn so much."

Schaefer learned at an accelerated rate and made a huge impact on the Isles and the NHL. He exploded offensively with 59 points, which ranked first among rookie defensemen and third among NHL rookies overall. Schaefer's 23 goals were tied with Brian Leetch for the most by an NHL rookie defenseman in a single season all-time. His 221 shots were second only on the Islanders to Bo Horvat’s 226, while his eight power-play goals and 18 power-play points led the team.

Breakup Day: Matthew Schaefer

He was sturdy and reliable defensively - he led the team with a plus-13 rating, his 111 blocked shots ranked third. He led the team in average time on ice, skating 24:41 a night and set a career-high 31:59 TOI on Mar. 24.

“I think right from game one, having a d-man on the ice like that for 25, 30 minutes a night, changed the whole complexity of how we play the game," Mathew Barzal said. "My whole career I’ve been jealous of Colorado [with Cale Makar] and Quinn Hughes in Vancouver. To finally have our guy, it’s huge.”

Schaefer has made a strong case for the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s top rookie, awarded in June, but he’s not thinking about that at the moment.

"Right now, I wish we could still be in the playoffs. It feels just too early to stop playing hockey," Schaefer said. "There's a lot of great players, so we'll see when the time comes, I don't want to look ahead or anything. If it happens, it'd be a dream come true.”

Schaefer’s skills, personality and presence on the team ignited the fanbase. His maturity was widely recognized as the 18-year-old phenom handled the grind a full 82-game schedule with tons of travel, media attention and expectations to an impressive degree. The result of that sensational effect was loud home crowds at UBS Arena and already-passionate Islanders fans embracing Schaefer night in, night out.

Matthew Schaefer's Named First Star Before Giving Lively Interview After Isles Win Over Sharks

"He brought a ton of energy and brought people to our games," Captain Anders Lee said. "We had great energy in the building, he's a good kid. The sky's the limit for him. It felt like he had the league figured out in a way, but he's only going to improve."

Living away from his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario was an adjustment in and of itself. Special Assistant to the GM – and former Islander – Matt Martin took him in, as he and his wife Syndey embraced him as their fifth child. Schaefer bonded with their two daughters – Winnie and Alice – off the bat joking that he always knew he wanted sisters – while Martin’s veteran guidance and life advice guided Schaefer through the highs and lows, the challenges and the triumphs.

“From day one, becoming close with Marty, he's just so smart with hockey and life in general,” Schaefer said. “He's just a great person too. Being able to talk to him, after a bad game and things like that, he really puts it into perspective since he’s been in the league for so long.”

Schaefer was part of their holidays, filling the void as he was away from his dad and brother. The Martin’s made him feel right at home.

“Marty and Syd have helped me so much, just being in that family environment,” Schaefer said. “As silly as it sounds, doing things like Easter, Christmas, things like that, I love being a part of the family. I'm still a kid. When you're when you have to grow up a little bit faster and play in the NHL, it's always fun to relax, you can really get your mind off it.”

Through all the milestones, the records he tied and shattered, through the highs of the season and the crazy, funny and exhilarating moments – he wished his late mother, Jennifer, was there to see it. He would have told her about every moment, but said he felt she was with him the whole time, through the journey of his first NHL season, every step of the way.

"I wish my mom could be here too," Schaefer said. "I'd love to see her reaction with the fans. I wish she could be at the games, and I could give her a big hug after. At the end of the day, she's always with us in spirit. My dad, my brother and I looked up to my mom so much, and she was the backbone of our family, and the strongest person in our family, and the boss, for sure. She's someone that you always think about it and will never get off your mind."

"I don't think I would have been able to do this year without my brother and dad, but especially my mom," Schaefer added.

For Schaefer, the focus now turns to his second season, but first a relaxing, quiet and well-deserved break.

News Feed

Islanders Reflect on 2025-26 Season

Finley Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Was “Pretty Close” to Return

The Skinny: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri “Progressing Well,” Expects to be Ready for Training Camp

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Hurricanes in Season Finale

Eklund Records First NHL Point in First NHL Game

WATCH: Victor Eklund's Rookie Lap

Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes Apr. 14 2026

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss to Canadiens

The Skinny: Senators 3, Islanders 0