Schaefer’s Special First Season With Islanders: “I Can’t Thank The Organization Enough”

Describing Matthew Schaefer as a special player is an understatement. The 18-year-old exceeded the already-high expectations that come with being a first-overall pick. After playing just 17 games in junior last season, he emerged as one of the best defensemen - not only among rookies - in the National Hockey League.

Schaefer’s teammates say that he changed the trajectory of the franchise. His coaches were blown away by what he did on the ice. The fans chanted ‘Mat-thew Schae-fer’ at UBS Arena every night, while he turned heads in each team he played against.

On Islanders breakup day, he was remarkably humble.

"It's crazy to think that I'd be playing in the NHL this year," Schaefer said. "I was going to NHL games as a fan last year, up top in the nosebleeds with my brother and parents. It's a dream come true. I can't thank this organization enough, and all my teammates, staff and everyone. It was an amazing year. I got to learn so much."

Schaefer learned at an accelerated rate and made a huge impact on the Isles and the NHL. He exploded offensively with 59 points, which ranked first among rookie defensemen and third among NHL rookies overall. Schaefer's 23 goals were tied with Brian Leetch for the most by an NHL rookie defenseman in a single season all-time. His 221 shots were second only on the Islanders to Bo Horvat’s 226, while his eight power-play goals and 18 power-play points led the team.