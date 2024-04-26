This Day in Isles History: April 26

The Islanders complete a 0-3 series comeback with Game 7 win over Penguins in 1975

Isles Comeback vs Penguins in '75

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 26, 1975: The Islanders come back from a 0-3 deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in the second round of the playoffs. Ed Westfall scores with just over five minutes left in regulation and Glenn Resch makes 30 saves in the Isles' 1-0 victory, which made them the second team in NHL history (Toronto, 1942) to complete such a comeback.

From Stan Fischler's account of the 1975 comeback:

After two periods, fans were treated to a perfect 0-0 game although the shots on goal indicated otherwise -- 25-11 in favor of Pittsburgh.

"Even though we were being outshot," captain Ed Westfall claimed, "we stuck to our game plan. Our energy level still was high and our discipline good."

Under the circumstances, Resch had to be better than just good. Ditto for his colorful face mask. In the first period Syl Apps, Jr. of Pittsburgh fired a blast that proved a bullseye on the mask but rebounded to the corner and then to the point outside the blue line.

Read more here.

Read Chico Resch's account here.

