Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Hurricanes in Season Finale

The New York Islanders ended their season with a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

Bo Horvat scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Jankowski. David Rittich started for the first time since Mar. 24 and made 19 saves. Brandon Bussi made 28 saves in the win for the Canes. The Islanders were swept in the season series 0-3-0.

The Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight season and finished with 91 points and a record of 44-33-5, nine more than last year’s 82 points. Missing the ultimate goal stung for the Islanders, but fuels them for the offseason and next season.

"Everybody sitting in here doesn't like how this feels right now," Horvat said. "It's up to us this summer to get better, find ways to improve individually and collectively as a team. We don't want to be sitting here feeling like this again next year."