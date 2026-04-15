Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Hurricanes in Season Finale

Bo Horvat scores his 300th career and Victor Eklund makes his NHL debut

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders ended their season with a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. 

Bo Horvat scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Jankowski. David Rittich started for the first time since Mar. 24 and made 19 saves. Brandon Bussi made 28 saves in the win for the Canes. The Islanders were swept in the season series 0-3-0. 

The Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight season and finished with 91 points and a record of 44-33-5, nine more than last year’s 82 points. Missing the ultimate goal stung for the Islanders, but fuels them for the offseason and next season. 

"Everybody sitting in here doesn't like how this feels right now," Horvat said. "It's up to us this summer to get better, find ways to improve individually and collectively as a team. We don't want to be sitting here feeling like this again next year."

Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 | Highlights

TAKEAWAYS 

-  In a low-scoring, low event game, the Hurricanes struck first. Ehlers picked up a turnover high in the zone, quickly went the other way and buried the first goal of the game at the 3:05 mark of the first period. 

-  Victor Eklund made his NHL debut on Tuesday and picked up his first NHL point , as he recorded a secondary assist on Horvat’s goal by making a cross-crease pass that found Mathew Barzal. Horvat’s goal marked his career 300th, which tied the game at one apiece at the 13:14 mark of the second period, but when it came to who got the special puck, Horvat was adamant that Victor take it home. 

“He’s going to have to fight me over it, because I'm not taking that puck,” Horvat said with a laugh. “It’s not only special to play in the NHL for your first game, but to get a point, you'll never forget your first one. For me, obviously [300 goals] is special, but I definitely want him to have that.” 

Eklund logged 15:30 TOI – including 2:29 on the power play – on a line with Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, along with two hits and two shots on goal. 

"I had the best time of my life," Eklund said. "So much fun. Obviously, a really good League, hardest out there."

CAR@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Brandon Bussi

-  On Horvat’s 300th, Mathew Barzal sent a centering feed to Horvat in the slot, which he put through BussiCarolina regained the lead as Jankowski zipped a shot past Rittich at the 14:38 mark of the third period. 

-  Foudy made his season debut and skated in his third game with the Islanders after he put up a career-high 25 goals and 46 points with Bridgeport this season. Foudy had a chance off the hop as he zipped a shot at Bussi for the Islanders’ first shot of the game. He played on a line with Casey Cizikas and Ondrej Palat. 

"He's flying," Tony DeAngelo said of Foudy. "I've seen him before, played against before, so I'm familiar with his game. His speeds really good. I thought it was a good compliment to Cizikas." 

-  Schaefer recorded a team-high 15 shot attempts (four on goal, six attempts blocked and five missed) in pursuit of taking sole possesion of the NHL record  for the most in a season by a rookie defenseman. Schaefer ended the season tied with Brian Leetch. 

-  Adam Pelech played his 82nd game of the season, marking the first time in his 10-year NHL career he played a full 82-game slate. 

"He was one of our key pieces back there this entire year," Horvat said. "He did a lot of great things and shut down some tough opponents. We needed him in the lineup every single night, and he was a difference maker a lot of the nights."

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UBS Postgame Photos: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Emeline Malkin/New York Islanders, Bruce Bennett/Getty Images and Steven Ryan/Getty Images.

-  Ryan Pulock missed the game as he was dealing with injuries. 

-  Isaiah George drew into the lineup for the first time in four games. He skated with Scott Mayfield and logged 16:33 TOI, one shot on goal and one blocked shot. 

-  The entire team participated in the annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” tradition where the Islanders give their jerseys and take photos with fans after the last game of the year in a bittersweet moment. 

“They're stuck with us the entire way through the good and the bad,” Horvat said of the fanbase. “They showed up every single night, they were loud every single night, so we can't thank them enough for their support this entire year. A lot of good things to come here, really bright future with some good young talent. We already can't wait for next year.” 

THANK YOU FANS 

Thank you for following along through all 82 games and riding the waves of a special season. From Matthew Schaefer’s first NHL season and all the records he broke, to the lively atmosphere through all 41 home games, to the special moments in between. From the digital, social, video, game presentation, marketing team and many more departments – we could not thank you, the fans, enough.

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