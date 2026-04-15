Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Was “Pretty Close” to Return

Alexander Romanov reflects on injury shortened season

Breakup Day: Alexander Romanov

By Luca Dallasta

Alexander Romanov was getting closer to returning to action for the New York Islanders – and he detailed just how close he was during the teams’ breakup day on Wednesday. 

“I was pretty close. I probably would play the playoffs if we would have made it,” Romanov said. “I mean, it was pretty early, but I think I would be able to play.” 

Romanov had been out since suffering a shoulder injury on a Mikko Rantanen hit on Nov. 18, but had been skating with the Islanders at practice, starting in a non-contact jersey on March 26 and progressing to a regular jersey on April 6.  

The nearly-season-long ailment forced him to spend 65 games on the 2025-26 NHL season as a spectator, which was an unfamiliar and unenviable experience for the defenseman.  

“[It's] disgusting, terrible,” Romanov said. “It's really tough to just watch hockey all season long. Just practicing and rehabbing, [but] that's what I was dealing with.” 

Romanov said that he thinks he'll be ready to go for Head Coach Pete DeBoer’s first Islanders Training Camp and is confident in DeBoer’s abilities with a full season to work with. 

“[DeBoer’s] a smart coach,” Romanov said. “He knows what he is doing, and our mentors know what they’re doing too. They both just want to help this team, and I think Pete will improve this team a lot.”  

Romanov finished the season with one assist, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots and four takeaways in 15 games.

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