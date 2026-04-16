Notes From Islanders Breakup Day

RYAN PULOCK INJURY UPDATE

Ryan Pulock battled through significant knee and shoulder injuries for a portion of the 2025-26 season, Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche said on Wednesday.

“I give a lot of credit to Ryan Pulock because he was hanging by a thread at the end and he still battled,” Darche said at his season-ending press conference.

Pulock was playing with a knee brace and shoulder brace by the end of the season and sat outthe season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. He played 76 of 82 games this season.

He will meet with doctors in the coming days to discuss whether or not any procedures will be required during the offseason.

“That's more of the conversations I'm going to have,” Pulock said. “I [will] meet with doctors to figure out a plan and what the right course of action is.”

Darche confirmed that Pulock, whether surgery is required or not, is expected to be ready to go by training camp. This means the Islanders defenseman’s offseason will not only have a focus on improving his skillset but also recovering his body from the grueling 82-game NHL season.

“It's important off season for me to just recover, rehab and find myself strong and in a good spot to start next year,” Pulock said.

The 11th year Islander finished the season leading the team with 148 blocked shots, fifth on the team with 27 takeaways and third among Isles defensemen with 27 points (3G, 24A).