Notes From Islanders Breakup Day

The New York Islanders held their breakup day on Wednesday, meeting with General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche, as well as the media, for season-ending interviews.
Watch all of the media availabilities here. See below for notes from Wednesday.
Injury updates, AHL assignments, notes and quotes
The New York Islanders held their breakup day on Wednesday, meeting with General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche, as well as the media, for season-ending interviews.
Watch all of the media availabilities here. See below for notes from Wednesday.
Ryan Pulock battled through significant knee and shoulder injuries for a portion of the 2025-26 season, Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche said on Wednesday.
“I give a lot of credit to Ryan Pulock because he was hanging by a thread at the end and he still battled,” Darche said at his season-ending press conference.
Pulock was playing with a knee brace and shoulder brace by the end of the season and sat outthe season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. He played 76 of 82 games this season.
He will meet with doctors in the coming days to discuss whether or not any procedures will be required during the offseason.
“That's more of the conversations I'm going to have,” Pulock said. “I [will] meet with doctors to figure out a plan and what the right course of action is.”
Darche confirmed that Pulock, whether surgery is required or not, is expected to be ready to go by training camp. This means the Islanders defenseman’s offseason will not only have a focus on improving his skillset but also recovering his body from the grueling 82-game NHL season.
“It's important off season for me to just recover, rehab and find myself strong and in a good spot to start next year,” Pulock said.
The 11th year Islander finished the season leading the team with 148 blocked shots, fifth on the team with 27 takeaways and third among Isles defensemen with 27 points (3G, 24A).
Cal Ritchie, Victor Eklund, Isaiah George and Liam Foudy will be assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders for their playoff push.
Bridgeport has three games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs start.
Ritchie started the season in Bridgeport, recording one goal across three games, before he was called up to the NHL on Oct. 31 and carved out a role with the Islanders from there. The 21-year-old finished his NHL rookie season with 30 points (13G, 17A) in 72 games.
Eklund recorded nine points (2G, 7A) in his first seven games with Bridgeport after wrapping up his rookie season in the Swedish Hockey League. Eklund recorded an assist in his NHL debut on Tuesday night.
George has 17 points (2G, 15A) in 45 games in his second season in Bridgeport. He played four games with the New York Islanders this season with one assist.
Foudy set career-highs with 25 goals and 46 points in his second season with Bridgeport.
Both Kyle Palmieri and Alexander Romanov are progressing well in their recoveries and are expected to be ready for Training Camp.
Read more about Palmieri here.
Mathew Barzal and Cal Ritchie are natural centers, but showed their versatility this season by playing on the wing. Head Coach Pete DeBoer told both players he envisions them at center, a position the Isles already have depth with Bo Horvat, JG Pageau, Brayden Schenn and Casey Cizikas.
“I talked to Pete a bit when he first came, and he said he sees me as a center going forward, so I'm excited for that opportunity,” Ritchie said. “But obviously playing on the wing with those guys, it was awesome and good learning experience for me.”
The two forwards also acknowledged that one of the focuses in the offseason will be at the face-off dot. Barzal finished the season 39.8% with 528 face-offs taken, while Ritchie finished with 36.8% in 310 draws.
“I do think that my game is best fit for being at center,” Barzal said. "One thing this summer that I really need to work on is face offs. If you want to be a top center in this league, you got to be at 50% in the circle, so that's something I'm really going to key on this summer.”
The 2026 IIHF World Championship is a month away and while no Islanders are confirmed to be playing, a few players expressed an interest.
Emil Heineman and Simon Holmstrom expressed an interest in representing Sweden and Barzal said he’d be open to playing for Canada.
“It's always an honor to get that call from Hockey Canada,” Barzal said. “I'd love to represent our country, [but] the season just finished, so I'll make a decision in the next week.”
Barzal has played at Worlds twice, most recently in 2022.
Brayden Schenn went to Worlds last year, but said he would not attend this summer, as he moves his family from St. Louis to Long Island.
Matthew Schaefer said he hadn’t thought that far ahead just yet. More to come here as teams get announced.