Eklund Records First NHL Point in First NHL Game

Eklund’s assist came on Horvat’s 300th career goal, which means the puck is sentimental to both. Nonetheless, Horvat, a 12-year veteran, showcased his extreme character and leadership when it came to who got to keep the souvenir.

“He’s going to have to fight me over it because I am not taking that puck,” Horvat said. “It’s not only special to play in the NHL, but to get a point. You’ll never forget your first one.”

Eklund skated on a line with Horvat and fellow Swede, Simon Holmstrom, but also found himself on the Islanders’ first power-play unit.

“[Eklund is a] really skilled kid,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “He's got a great motor. He reminds me a little bit of Logan Stankoven, who I had in Dallas for a year. He's got a bright future.”

He finished the game with one point (1A), two shots on goal and two hits in 15:30 TOI, which did not include his rookie lap.

“I had the best time of my life,” Eklund said. “[It was] so much fun. Obviously a really good league, and I think it went pretty well.”