Eklund Records First NHL Point in First NHL Game

First NHL game, first NHL point. That was the case for Victor Eklund on Tuesday night.
Eklund, the 16th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, earned the assist on Bo Horvat’s goal to make it 1-1 during a delayed penalty scenario in the second period. The 18-year-old delivered a saucer pass to Mathew Barzal, who then directed it to Horvat right in front of the goal. It was a memorable moment, even as the New York Islanders fell 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale.
“[It was] the craziest game of my life,” Eklund said. “Having been young, playing the video games and just now [to] be out there playing with with Horvat and and all the other guys, it's crazy.”