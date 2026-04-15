Eklund Records First NHL Point in First NHL Game

Eklund: "I had the best time of my life"

20250414_CAR_NYI_EKLUND_STOCK-6
By Luca Dallasta

First NHL game, first NHL point. That was the case for Victor Eklund on Tuesday night. 

Eklund, the 16th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, earned the assist on Bo Horvat’s goal to make it 1-1 during a delayed penalty scenario in the second period. The 18-year-old delivered a saucer pass to Mathew Barzal, who then directed it to Horvat right in front of the goal. It was a memorable moment, even as the New York Islanders fell 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale.  

“[It was] the craziest game of my life,” Eklund said. “Having been young, playing the video games and just now [to] be out there playing with with Horvat and and all the other guys, it's crazy.”

CAR@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Brandon Bussi

Eklund’s assist came on Horvat’s 300th career goal, which means the puck is sentimental to both. Nonetheless, Horvat, a 12-year veteran, showcased his extreme character and leadership when it came to who got to keep the souvenir. 

“He’s going to have to fight me over it because I am not taking that puck,” Horvat said. “It’s not only special to play in the NHL, but to get a point. You’ll never forget your first one.” 

Eklund skated on a line with Horvat and fellow Swede, Simon Holmstrom, but also found himself on the Islanders’ first power-play unit. 

“[Eklund is a] really skilled kid,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “He's got a great motor. He reminds me a little bit of Logan Stankoven, who I had in Dallas for a year. He's got a bright future.” 

He finished the game with one point (1A), two shots on goal and two hits in 15:30 TOI, which did not include his rookie lap.  

“I had the best time of my life,” Eklund said. “[It was] so much fun. Obviously a really good league, and I think it went pretty well.”

Related Content

CAR 2 at NYI 1: Victor Eklund

News Feed

WATCH: Victor Eklund's Rookie Lap

Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes Apr. 14 2026

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss to Canadiens

The Skinny: Senators 3, Islanders 0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Senators 3-0

Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

This Day in Isles History: April 11

The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

Isles Day-to-Day: Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin Take Maintenance Days