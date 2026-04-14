Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

The New York Islanders recalled Victor Eklund and Liam Foudy from the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday.

Eklund, who the Islanders selected 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, has nine points (2G, 7A) and a shootout winner in his first seven games with Bridgeport. Eklund came over to North America on March 26 after completing his first Swedish Hockey League (SHL) campaign. The 19-year-old winger recorded 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games with Djurgårdens IF. This is Eklund’s first NHL recall.

Foudy has recorded 46 points (25G, 21A) through 58 games for Bridgeport this season, setting AHL career highs in goals and points. This is Foudy’s first recall this season, but the 26-year-old played two games with the Islanders last season (Oct. 22 and 25, 2024). The forward, who was drafted 18th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018, signed with the Islanders as a free agent in 2024.