Checking in with Victor Eklund: Post-Gold Medal Win for Sweden, Ramping Up in the SHL

It’s been a golden year for Victor Eklund.

There’s the physical gold medal he won with Team Sweden at the World Juniors and the less tangible, but still shining feeling of being drafted 16th overall by the New York Islanders last summer.

“It was just a crazy feeling,” Eklund said of winning gold at the World Juniors. “Can't describe in words. One of the best feelings I've ever had. I mean, winning the championship for your country is one of the proudest moments of my life. To do that with your boys, it's a crazy feeling, and still can't put it into words on it today. I still feel so satisfied about it.”

Eklund powered Team Sweden with eight points (2G, 6A) in seven games, as the Swedes went unbeaten in the tournament (7-0-0) to capture their first gold medal in 14 years. Eklund served as an alternate captain for the tournament – his second appearance for Sweden – and capped it off with a goal and an assist in the gold medal game against Czechia.

“Our team had a really good connection, it was so fun to win it all,” Eklund said. “We had good karma this year. Just being a leader out there and trying to have as much fun as I can.”

Eklund has spent most of his season working hard in the Swedish Hockey League with Djurgardens IF, navigating the challenges with playing in Sweden’s top pro league.

Eklund and Djurgardens are 15-19-4-3 this season (W-L-OTW-OTL), ranking ninth in the league in their first year since earning a promotion from HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second tier of professional ice hockey.

“I think it's going pretty well, our team is doing fine,” Eklund said. “It’s such a defensive league, so trying to get on the inside of the opponents is pretty hard. We’re trying to move up in the in the team every day, working hard. I just have a lot of fun.”