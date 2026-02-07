Checking in with Victor Eklund: Post-Gold Medal Win for Sweden, Ramping Up in the SHL

2025 16th overall pick Victor Eklund on his gold medal win, adjusting to the SHL and being part of the Islanders future

GettyImages-22552700009436
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

It’s been a golden year for Victor Eklund.

There’s the physical gold medal he won with Team Sweden at the World Juniors and the less tangible, but still shining feeling of being drafted 16th overall by the New York Islanders last summer.

“It was just a crazy feeling,” Eklund said of winning gold at the World Juniors. “Can't describe in words. One of the best feelings I've ever had. I mean, winning the championship for your country is one of the proudest moments of my life. To do that with your boys, it's a crazy feeling, and still can't put it into words on it today. I still feel so satisfied about it.”

Eklund powered Team Sweden with eight points (2G, 6A) in seven games, as the Swedes went unbeaten in the tournament (7-0-0) to capture their first gold medal in 14 years. Eklund served as an alternate captain for the tournament – his second appearance for Sweden – and capped it off with a goal and an assist in the gold medal game against Czechia.

“Our team had a really good connection, it was so fun to win it all,” Eklund said. “We had good karma this year. Just being a leader out there and trying to have as much fun as I can.”

Eklund has spent most of his season working hard in the Swedish Hockey League with Djurgardens IF, navigating the challenges with playing in Sweden’s top pro league.

Eklund and Djurgardens are 15-19-4-3 this season (W-L-OTW-OTL), ranking ninth in the league in their first year since earning a promotion from HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second tier of professional ice hockey.

“I think it's going pretty well, our team is doing fine,” Eklund said. “It’s such a defensive league, so trying to get on the inside of the opponents is pretty hard. We’re trying to move up in the in the team every day, working hard. I just have a lot of fun.”

Like Djurgardens, Eklund made the jump to the SHL after playing two years in HockeyAllsvenskan, where he collected 35 points (20G, 15A) through 57 games across two seasons. With the transition to level up, Eklund is learning the ins and outs on a daily basis.

“In the beginning it was pretty hard,” Eklund said. “I came from second division, from Sweden, and moved up to SHL, which was a big, big jump. Now just starting to figure out, the things [that] are good, what you can do and what you can't do. In the beginning, I was doing the same thing [as the second division], as last year, and it just didn't work. Now, I’m starting to get a to get a grip of what’s doable and what's not. I think I progress every year and every day, as I figure it out.”

The 19-year-old winger has collected 15 points (2G, 13A) through 33 games this season, which is good for eighth on his team in scoring and sixth in assists. Eklund’s team features former Washington Capitals center Joe Snively and former Montreal Canadiens winger Charles Hudon among other veterans, who can help Eklund as one of the youngest players on Djurgardens.

It’s a huge asset to play alongside bigger and more experienced guys, who have Eklund’s best interest in his development.

“We have a few guys who played in the show as well,” Eklund said. “They help us with what we should do. They give us tips and they’re super nice, helping us get in the league and stay in the league and make sure we stay there for a long time.”

Islanders Director of Player Development Eric Cairns came over to watch Eklund in Sweden at the beginning of the season. Cairns and the Islanders’ staff have been closely following the 18-year-old’s first season in the SHL since.

“They look for my ice time and look how I do in the games, they’re always texting me,” Eklund said. “They’re very nice. I can't wait to play with the Islanders next year.”

The NHL is the goal and Eklund regularly watches Islanders highlights in the morning, as well as his brother’s games as most NHL games are being played around 1am local time in Sweden.

“I always wake up and watch [William’s] highlights, same thing with the Islanders,” Eklund said. “The league is so fun to watch.”

When looking back on his draft day in 2025, he fondly remembers the moment of being drafted into the Islanders organization and is thrilled for what’s in store.

“It was an amazing moment,” Eklund said. “I had so much fun. And I was very lucky. It’s a great organization. I can't wait to play there one day. Getting drafted was a huge moment for me and my family, for sure.”

