A Life of Competition: A Look into Liam Foudy’s Athletic Journey

Two years after Foudy was born, his competitiveness turned up a notch when his brother, Jean-Luc Foudy, was born, planting the seed to a brotherly rivalry that fueled their drive to succeed.

“We were competitive right from the get-go,” Foudy said. “Just not wanting to lose to each other and me being the older brother, [I was] always trying to be hard on him. We definitely had a lot of good battles growing up and that really pushed us to succeed to where we are today.”

From their early days, the Foudy brothers held each other accountable and worked hard on the ice.

“It was just a commitment,” Foudy said. “We were never allowed to miss practice. Sometimes, as a kid, you don’t want to go to practice. You just want to play games, [but] my mom made sure that we never missed any of that.”

Practice makes permeance, and Foudy can attest to that. He played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights where he totaled 191 points (97G, 94A) in 230 games played. The left-handed forward also represented Team Canada and won the gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.