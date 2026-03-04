A Life of Competition: A Look into Liam Foudy’s Athletic Journey

Liam Foudy was born into sports.
His father, Sean Foudy, played football professionally for the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League (CFL). His mother, France Gareau, anchored Canada to a silver medal in the 4x100 meter relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics. Sports were a way of life for the Scarborough, Ontario family, and Foudy laced up the skates for the first time at four years old.
“Growing up and having parents who are athletes, they kind of just throw you in every sport to find out what you’re good at,” Foudy said. “Hockey ended up being the one that I liked the most and I followed that up throughout growing up in Toronto.”