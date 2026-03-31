EXCLUSIVE: Eklund on Making His Bridgeport Debut: “I Wanted to Play as Soon as I Could”

Victor Eklund on his shootout winner for Bridgeport on Friday, impressions of North American hockey and more

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Victor Eklund didn’t have much time to reflect on his first season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) because a week after they were eliminated from the playoffs, Eklund was on a plane to North America to join the Bridgeport Islanders for the rest of the season.

“It was really fun,” Eklund said. “I wanted to play as soon as I could because I was super excited.”

Eklund made the long trip from Sweden to Connecticut on Thursday morning. Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche and Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson gave him the option to sit out on Friday night since he was jetlagged, but the eager 19-year-old didn’t want to take the option.

“I said no thanks, I really wanted to play,” Eklund said.

The Islanders 2025 first-round pick (16th overall) participated in his first morning skate with the team on Friday morning, took a nap during the day and he was good to go for the game. The choice to debut in the American Hockey League (AHL) that night paid dividends, as Eklund – already trusted as the third man in the shootout order - came up with the shootout winner in a 3-2 SO victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night.

“I don’t think I’m very good at shootouts to be honest, I just came down from the flank, see what was open,” Eklund said. “My shot went bar down, which was a pretty nice feeling.” 

He started the game with Daylan Kuefler and Hunter Drew. As the game wore on, he was promoted to a line with Matt Luff and Matthew Highmore. Eklund recorded his first AHL point with an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Providence Bruins on Saturday, as he made a pass to Luff, who found Highmore for a goal. 

Eklund capped off his first season in the SHL with 24 points (6G, 18A) in 43 games, and contributed eight points (2G, 6A) in Sweden’s gold medal victory at the World Juniors in early January. Coming back after that success gave a boost to the shifty forward.  

“In the beginning of the season, I was trying to figure out how the SHL works, I didn’t do that well in the beginning,” Eklund said. “But after the World Juniors where we took the gold, I started to have the confidence I didn’t have earlier.”

Eklund helped Djurgårdens earn a promotion to the SHL, Sweden’s highest tier of professional hockey, which he described as a defensive league. He hasn’t been in North America long, but finds the AHL prioritizes offense along with a more physical and fast game.  

“It’s all about offense here,” Eklund said. “Chip and go, everything is just a lot quicker. It’s just physical and faster here, plus the guys are younger. Everyone is hungry here and everyone wants to play in the NHL so everyone does their best, looking to impress their coaches.”  

Just a few days into his time in Bridgeport, Eklund’s focus has been on making a strong impression on Thompson and his staff.  

“I’m a useful player, I’m easily coached,” Eklund said. “Just always give my 100% out there.”  

Eklund got more experience under his belt through practice on Monday and Tuesday as the team prepares to take on the Hershey Bears on Wednesday for a 10:30am puck drop, a special matinee for kids in attendance. Eklund said he’s never played that early before – 3pm and later is considered the earliest matinees in Sweden – so he’s excited for the home ice atmosphere with an early start.  

“They say it’s going to be pretty loud,” Eklund said. “I’m excited.”

Before he came into the Bridgeport locker room, his main friend there was fellow Swede Calle Odelius. When Eklund found out he was reassigned to Bridgeport, he texted Odelius right away that he’s coming over.

“I told him, heads up, I’m coming in two days,” Eklund said with a smile. “He was very excited for me, it’s good to be here with him.”

The Stockholm, Sweden native could either stay in North America to play in the Islanders organization, at the NHL level or AHL, or he could return to Sweden for his second SHL campaign. 

“I haven’t closed any doors yet,” Eklund said. “We’ll see what’s best for my development.”

The task at hand is helping Bridgeport get into the playoffs, as they haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2021-22. Now, they stand in a playoff spot as their 64 points and record of 28-28-3-5 (W-L-OTL-SOL) is good for fifth in the Atlantic.  For Eklund and the Bridgeport Islanders, the fun is just beginning.

“You can feel it in the locker room. A lot of guys want to make the playoffs,” Eklund said. “I also want to be in the playoffs and it’ll be fun.”

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