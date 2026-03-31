EXCLUSIVE: Eklund on Making His Bridgeport Debut: “I Wanted to Play as Soon as I Could”

Victor Eklund didn’t have much time to reflect on his first season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) because a week after they were eliminated from the playoffs, Eklund was on a plane to North America to join the Bridgeport Islanders for the rest of the season.

“It was really fun,” Eklund said. “I wanted to play as soon as I could because I was super excited.”

Eklund made the long trip from Sweden to Connecticut on Thursday morning. Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche and Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson gave him the option to sit out on Friday night since he was jetlagged, but the eager 19-year-old didn’t want to take the option.

“I said no thanks, I really wanted to play,” Eklund said.

The Islanders 2025 first-round pick (16th overall) participated in his first morning skate with the team on Friday morning, took a nap during the day and he was good to go for the game. The choice to debut in the American Hockey League (AHL) that night paid dividends, as Eklund – already trusted as the third man in the shootout order - came up with the shootout winner in a 3-2 SO victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night.