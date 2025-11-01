Schaefer Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been named Rookie of the Month for October after recording eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games to open his NHL career. The 18-year-old paced all rookies in time on ice per game (22:21) and shots on goal (33) and is tied for first among all rookies in power-play goals (two). Schaefer leads rookie defensemen in goals and takeaways (five), is tied for first in points and is second in assists and power-play points (four). Among all NHL defensemen, he is tied for the league lead in power-play goals, tied for third in goals and shots on goal, and tied for 10th in points.

Schaefer became the fourth 18-year-old defenseman since 1984-85 to record three goals in a calendar month, joining Rasmus Dahlin (Feb. 2019), Aaron Ekblad (Dec. 2014) and Zach Bogosian (April 2009, March 2009, and Jan. 2009). He also became just the second defenseman in NHL history to record at least eight points as an 18-year-old through his first 11 games, joining Phil Housley (2-9–11).

The Hamilton, Ontario native made his NHL debut on October 9 at Pittsburgh at just 18 years and 34 days old, becoming the second youngest Islander to debut for the club. Two days later, he scored his first NHL goal on October 11 vs. Washington, becoming the youngest defenseman in league history to score a power-play goal. Schaefer opened his NHL career with a six-game point streak, becoming the youngest player (18 years, 46 days) in NHL history and the second defenseman since the Expansion Era to record a point in each of his first six career games, joining Marek Židlický (six games in 2003). He also became just the second Islander ever to accomplish that feat, alongside Bob Bourne (1974). Over the last 30 years, only Alexander Ovechkin (8G in 2005-06) and Sidney Crosby (6G in 2005-06) have matched that start among first overall picks. At 18 years and 46 days old on October 21 vs. San Jose, he became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to score a game-winning goal and the second youngest defenseman with a multi-point game, behind Pittsburgh's Chris Joseph (18 years, 44 days in 1987).

Schaefer, the first overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, is the first Islanders skater to be selected as Rookie of the Month since forward Mat Barzal in January 2018 (3-12–15 in 13 GP). He is the seventh Islander (only defenseman) to be awarded this honor since 1983-84.