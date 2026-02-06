Horvat Named NHL Second Star of the Week

Bo Horvat scored three goals and five points (3G, 2A) including two game-winners from Feb. 2-5

By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat has been named the NHL’s  “Second Star” for the period ending February 5, 2026. Horvat, 30, recorded five points (three goals, two assists) in three games since February 2, highlighted by game-winning goals in consecutive contests against divisional opponents.

On Tuesday, February 3, Horvat posted a three-point performance (two goals, one assist) and a career-high +5 rating, including the game-winning goal, in the Islanders’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. The win improved the Islanders’ overtime record to a league-best 6-0 this season.

On Thursday, February 5, the London, ON native recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in a 3-1 road win over the New Jersey Devils heading into the Olympic Break. The goal marked his team-leading fifth game-winner of the season and the 600th point of his NHL career. It marks just the second time in his 12-year NHL career he has recorded game-winning goals in consecutive matchups, with the other instance occurring from March 5-7, 2024.

Horvat leads the Islanders in goals (24), multi-goal games (5), and multi-point games (12) through 44 games this season. He is one of four Islanders skaters in the past 30 NHL seasons to record at least 24 goals through 44 games. Earlier this season, Horvat was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, marking his first Olympic selection. He is the second Islander to be named NHL Star of the Week this season, joining Ilya Sorokin in December 2025, and is the first Islanders forward to earn the honors since Mathew Barzal in December 2023.

