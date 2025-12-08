Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The National Hockey League has named New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin the First Star of the Week for the period ending December 7.
Sorokin, 30, posted a 3-0-0 record last week, stopping 97-of-101 shots faced for a .960 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average across two games versus the Tampa Bay Lightning and one game against the Colorado Avalanche. Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he faced on December 6 against Tampa for his third shutout of the season and the 25th of his career, which tied Glenn ‘Chico' Resch for the Islanders all-time franchise record.