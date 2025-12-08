Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

Ilya Sorokin went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA, a.960 SV% and a shutout

1920x1080 (7)
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League has named New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin the First Star of the Week for the period ending December 7.

Sorokin, 30, posted a 3-0-0 record last week, stopping 97-of-101 shots faced for a .960 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average across two games versus the Tampa Bay Lightning and one game against the Colorado Avalanche. Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he faced on December 6 against Tampa for his third shutout of the season and the 25th of his career, which tied Glenn ‘Chico' Resch for the Islanders all-time franchise record.

In 20 starts this season, Sorokin has a 10-8-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average. He is one of two goaltenders to have at least three shutouts this season. Over his last 12 starts since November 1, Sorokin has gone 7-4-1 with a .934 save percentage, a 1.84 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The Islanders selected Sorokin in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft out of CSKA Moscow (KHL). Now in his sixth season with the Islanders, Sorokin also ranks third in franchise history in wins (135), starts (268) and saves (7,434), and is fourth in games played (273). His 2.57 career goals-against average is also the second lowest by any franchise goaltender who has appeared in more than 50 games for the club. This is Sorokin’s second First Star award, the other earned for the period ending February 2, 2025, and marks the fourth time in his career he has been selected as one of the league’s weekly stars.

Related Content

Sorokin Gets Second Iron Man Mask After Shutout

News Feed

The Skinny: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Panthers

Patrick Ritchie’s Front-Row Seat to His Son’s Rookie Year in the NHL

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

J.P. Darche Thrilled to Watch Brother “In His Element” as Isles GM

Sorokin Gets Second Iron Man Mask After Shutout

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Bolts 2-0, Extend Winning Streak to Three Games

Isles Day-to-Day: Darche Provides Updates on Pageau and Drouin

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Pelech Earns Iron Man Mask in 6-3 Win Over Colorado

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Avalanche 3

Takeaways: Islanders Beat League-Leading Avalanche 6-3

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

Islanders Wives and Girlfriends Go Toy Shopping for Children in Need

Hofstra University, New York Islanders and UBS Arena Join Forces with New Partnership

The Skinny: Isles 2, Lightning 1

Holmstrom Earns Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Lightning 