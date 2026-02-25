Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 25

Lines and news from Wednesday's practice

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Wednesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, ahead of their flight to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday. 

Bo Horvat, who took home a silver medal with Canada, has not yet rejoined the team. 

See below for lines and check back later for more notes out of practice. 

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat - Mathew Barzal - Anthony Duclair 
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

BACK TO ACTION TOMORROW

The Islanders got six practice days in over the break, where they worked on details and certain areas of the game - like breakouts and the power play - to prepare for the important 24 remaining games of the regular season.

"The break gave us a chance to recover, both with little injuries and the mental aspect of the game," JG Pageau said. "It gave us a chance to look at ourselves in the mirror and see where we can be better. We took advantage of practices in the past week to work on those details, we're all excited to get back to action."

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 25, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

