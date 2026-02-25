Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 25

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Wednesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, ahead of their flight to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday.

Bo Horvat, who took home a silver medal with Canada, has not yet rejoined the team.

See below for lines and check back later for more notes out of practice.

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat - Mathew Barzal - Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich