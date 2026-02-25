Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 25

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Wednesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, ahead of their flight to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday.
Bo Horvat, who took home a silver medal with Canada, has not yet rejoined the team.
See below for lines and check back later for more notes out of practice.
PRACTICE LINES
Ondrej Palat - Mathew Barzal - Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Max Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich