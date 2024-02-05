Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs 

The Islanders take on the Maple Leafs in their first game after the NHL All-Star break (MSGSN, 7.pm.)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-17-12) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (25-14-8)

7 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

New York Islanders hockey resumes on Monday Night, as the Isles take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in at Scotiabank Arena in their first game after the All-Star break.

The Isles are looking to start the unofficial second half off on a positive note and snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) that most recently featured a 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Jan. 27 at UBS Arena. The Maple Leafs built a three-game win streak before the All-Star break after a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27. 

The Islanders lead the season series 2-0-0 over the Maple Leafs with a pair of 4-3 OT victories at UBS Arena on Jan. 11 and Dec. 11. Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat scored the respective game-winners.

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders (52 points, 49 GP) chase the Maple Leafs (58 points, 47 GP) and the Detroit Red Wings (58 points, 50 GP) for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. After seven days off, the Islanders hit the ice on Sunday afternoon as the team is hungry to get back to game action to work toward getting back into the playoff picture.

“We’re all ready,” Matt Martin said. “The break was nice to recover and take some time away from the game, but getting in a full practice was good. We’re on the outside looking in and we need to gain some ground, we have a lot of important hockey coming up. Hopefully we’ll find ourselves in the playoff picture and we’re confident that we have the group to do it.”

- The Islanders received some good news on the injury front on Sunday, as Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech and Casey Cizikas joined the team for practice as all three are making steps toward returning after injury.

Pulock was removed from IR after he sustained a lower-body injury on Dec. 7 and missed 24 games. The veteran defenseman has six points (2G, 4A) through 25 games prior to the injury.

"I feel good and I've been getting ready for this," Pulock said after Sunday's practice. "I'm going to get myself ready to be back and help the team win."

Pelech, who suffered an upper-body injury against Montreal, skated with the team after missing the contest against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 27. The veteran blueliner has four points (4A), 42 blocks and 19 hits through 25 appearances this season.

"Pelech has been one of our better defensemen if not our best D since I've been here, so I'm very happy with him," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "They're two good veterans and very important players on our team."

Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) participated in practice in a non-contact jersey on Sunday. The veteran center has not played since Jan. 9 when he suffered an injury against the Vancouver Canucks. He has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this season.

- Julien Gauthier was loaned to Bridgeport on Saturday after he cleared waivers. Gauthier has nine points (5G, 4A) through 27 games.

- Simon Holmstrom and Kyle MacLean were also loaned to Bridgeport over the break and were recalled, both joining the Islanders for practice on Sunday. MacLean played two games in Bridgeport over the weekend, while Holmstrom did not play in a game or practice with Bridgeport.

- Robert Bortuzzo (LTIR, lower-body) missed practice but is skating on his own. Bortuzzo suited up for 11 games for the Islanders this season, recording 17 blocks and 12 hits over that span. He has not played since Jan. 2 against Colorado.

- Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not join the group for skate. He sustained an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25 and subsequently missed the game against the Panthers on Jan. 27th. The winger has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 games this season.

- Bo Horvat is expected to play in his 700th career NHL game against the Maple Leafs on Monday. The 28-year-old center has 45 points (20G, 25A) through 48 games. He scored in both matchups against the Leafs this season, including the game-winner in overtime on Dec. 11.

- Mathew Barzal did not skate with the Islanders on Sunday, as the forward stayed in Toronto after he represented the Islanders at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Barzal is second on the Islanders with 51 points (13G, 38A) through 48 games.

Barzal at All-Star Weekend

MAPLE LEAFS NOTES

- The Maple Leafs occupy the first wild card spot with 58 points and a record of 25-14-8. The Islanders, who have 52 points and played two more games than the Leafs, have an opportunity on Monday to chip away at the six-point gap and gain ground in the race for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

- William Nylander leads the team with 61 points (23G, 28A) though he has been held off the scoresheet in the team's three-game win streak. The 27-year-old forward has 18 points (7G, 11A) in 20 career games against the Islanders. Nylander is in the middle of his ninth season with Toronto and signed an eight-year extension in January.

- Auston Matthews recorded his 600th career point with his league-leading 40th goal of the season against the Jets while extending his point streak to six games (7G, 3A) on Jan. 27. The 26-year-old forward has six 40 goal seasons, all with the Leafs.

- Calle Jarnkrok blocked a shot in practice on Jan. 26 and is considered week to week with an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old center has 19 points (10G, 9A) through 46 games.

- Ryan Reaves drew into the lineup as a result of Jarnkrok’s injury. The veteran forward sustained a lower-body injury on Dec. 14 and made his return to practice on Jan. 2. Reaves has two points (2G) through 22 games this season.

- The Maple Leafs own the ninth-best power play (24.6%) in the NHL, while their FO% ranks second (54.5%).

