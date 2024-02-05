Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs 

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders (52 points, 49 GP) chase the Maple Leafs (58 points, 47 GP) and the Detroit Red Wings (58 points, 50 GP) for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. After seven days off, the Islanders hit the ice on Sunday afternoon as the team is hungry to get back to game action to work toward getting back into the playoff picture.

“We’re all ready,” Matt Martin said. “The break was nice to recover and take some time away from the game, but getting in a full practice was good. We’re on the outside looking in and we need to gain some ground, we have a lot of important hockey coming up. Hopefully we’ll find ourselves in the playoff picture and we’re confident that we have the group to do it.”

- The Islanders received some good news on the injury front on Sunday, as Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech and Casey Cizikas joined the team for practice as all three are making steps toward returning after injury.

Pulock was removed from IR after he sustained a lower-body injury on Dec. 7 and missed 24 games. The veteran defenseman has six points (2G, 4A) through 25 games prior to the injury.

"I feel good and I've been getting ready for this," Pulock said after Sunday's practice. "I'm going to get myself ready to be back and help the team win."

Pelech, who suffered an upper-body injury against Montreal, skated with the team after missing the contest against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 27. The veteran blueliner has four points (4A), 42 blocks and 19 hits through 25 appearances this season.

"Pelech has been one of our better defensemen if not our best D since I've been here, so I'm very happy with him," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "They're two good veterans and very important players on our team."

Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) participated in practice in a non-contact jersey on Sunday. The veteran center has not played since Jan. 9 when he suffered an injury against the Vancouver Canucks. He has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this season.

- Julien Gauthier was loaned to Bridgeport on Saturday after he cleared waivers. Gauthier has nine points (5G, 4A) through 27 games.

- Simon Holmstrom and Kyle MacLean were also loaned to Bridgeport over the break and were recalled, both joining the Islanders for practice on Sunday. MacLean played two games in Bridgeport over the weekend, while Holmstrom did not play in a game or practice with Bridgeport.

- Robert Bortuzzo (LTIR, lower-body) missed practice but is skating on his own. Bortuzzo suited up for 11 games for the Islanders this season, recording 17 blocks and 12 hits over that span. He has not played since Jan. 2 against Colorado.

- Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not join the group for skate. He sustained an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25 and subsequently missed the game against the Panthers on Jan. 27th. The winger has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 games this season.

- Bo Horvat is expected to play in his 700th career NHL game against the Maple Leafs on Monday. The 28-year-old center has 45 points (20G, 25A) through 48 games. He scored in both matchups against the Leafs this season, including the game-winner in overtime on Dec. 11.

- Mathew Barzal did not skate with the Islanders on Sunday, as the forward stayed in Toronto after he represented the Islanders at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Barzal is second on the Islanders with 51 points (13G, 38A) through 48 games.