Isles Day to Day: Pelech, Pulock and Cizikas Practice

The New York Islanders received some good news on the injury front in their return to action after the NHL All-Star break, as Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech and Casey Cizikas joined the team for practice on Sunday afternoon at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Pelech, who suffered an upper-body injury against Montreal, skated with the team after missing the contest against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 27. Pulock was removed from the team's IR list and practiced on Sunday. Pulock missed 24 consecutive games and has not skated with the team since he sustained a lower-body injury on Dec. 7.

"I feel good and I've been getting ready for this," Pulock said. "I'm going to get myself ready to be back and help the team win."

Head Coach Patrick Roy said Pelech or Pulock's status for the game against Toronto will depend on how they feel on Monday morning. Roy coached Pelech for three games until he was injured in Montreal, while he hasn't seen Pulock in game action yet. He was pleased with their progress toward returning.

"I liked what I saw [in practice] today," Roy said. "Ryan was a little rusty, which is normal, but he's been working so hard to get back in the lineup. I'm very happy with how he practiced, same with Adam. He's been one of our better defensemen if not our best D since I've been here, so I'm very happy with him. They're two good veterans and very important players on our team."

Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) participated in practice in a non-contact jersey on Sunday. The veteran center has not played since Jan. 9 when he suffered an injury against the Vancouver Canucks. He has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this season. The 32-year-old took line rushes in practice with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee in place of Mathew Barzal, who is in Toronto after the NHL's All-Star Weekend.

Robert Bortuzzo (LTIR, lower body) missed practice but is skating on his own, per Lamoriello. Bortuzzo suited up for 11 games for the Islanders this season, recording 17 blocks and 12 hits over that span. He has not played since Jan. 2 against Colorado.

Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not join the group for skate. He sustained an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25 and subsequently missed the game against the Panthers on Jan. 27th.

Julien Gauthier was loaned to Bridgeport on Saturday. He was a healthy scratch on Jan. 27, where Oliver Wahlstrom replaced him on a line with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom.

"We had to make a decision on one player because of the cap situation," President and GM Lou Lamoriello said ahead of practice. "We're going to give Wahlstrom a good look."

Gauthier has nine points (5G, 4A) through 27 games.

"[Wahlstrom] has to not worry about scoring or anything, but to just go out and play," Lamoriello continued. "He puts a lot of pressure on himself, so he has to go play and have fun. Something I believe is that every night there's a different person who can come forward. Let's not worry about points, just go play."

Simon Holmstrom and Kyle MacLean were loaned to Bridgeport over the break and were recalled, both joining the Islanders for practice on Sunday. MacLean played two games in Bridgeport over the weekend, while Holmstrom did not play in a game or practice with Bridgeport.

Kyle MacLean played five games in place of Cizikas on a line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck before the break.