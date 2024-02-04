Bieber, Bets and Championships Make Barzal’s All-Star Weekend Worthwhile

Mathew Barzal is now three-for-three when it comes to successful All-Star Weekends.

He won his second three-on-three tournament on Saturday afternoon, racking up six points (1G, 5A) in two games for Team Matthews, taking home his share of the $1M prize. He won the tournament back in 2019 as well and took home the Fastest Skater title in 2020.

Whatever the stakes, Barzal likes to win, so while an All-Star title isn’t a Stanley Cup, it certainly beats not winning the midseason showcase.

“It makes it worthwhile when you come here and you win,” Barzal said. “It's not obviously what I want to win, but when you're here you want to try to give your best effort. I don't like losing at anything. I'm sure none of these guys here do, it’s a pretty competitive group, so it's fun to get the win tonight.”

It’s been a whirlwind weekend for Barzal, who said he welcomes the day off on Sunday after partaking in Thursday’s draft, Friday night’s skills competition and Saturday’s three-on-three game. He’ll stay put in Toronto until the Islanders join him on Monday, soaking in another fun and successful All-Star Weekend.

Between meeting Justin Bieber, taking target practice with Auston Matthews and bringing the Isles-Rangers rivalry to Toronto, there was a lot to cover. Let’s dive in.