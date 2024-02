Julien Gauthier was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

Gauthier had nine points (5G, 4A) in 27 games this season in his first year with the New York Islanders. The 26-year-old winger played parts of four seasons in the AHL, racking up 105 points (71G, 34A) in 188 games. He played four games for the Hartford Wolf Pack last season, but hasn't played significant time in the AHL since 2019-20, when he recorded 37 points in 44 games for the Charlotte Checkers.