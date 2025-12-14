Takeaways: Islanders Outlast Lightning 3-2 in a Shootout, Sweep Season Series Over Bolts

Mathew Barzal and Emil Heineman scored in the shootout to help the Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday at UBS Arena, to cap off a feel-good day that started with Pat LaFontaine’s Islanders Hall of Fame Induction.

Matthew Schaefer (PPG) and Cal Ritchie scored in regulation, while Anthony Duclair recorded a pair of assists. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves on 34 shots in the win. Darren Raddysh (PPG) and JJ Moser scored for the Lightning, while Jonas Johansson made 15 saves in the shootout loss.

The two points lifted the Islanders temporarily into first place in the Eastern Conference with 41 points, a culmination of the confidence the Isles have been playing with lately – they won six wins of their last seven games, including five straight home wins.

“Seeing our guys, the way they’ve been playing, I’m proud of them,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “They deserve so much credit for what they’ve been doing. It’s exciting for our franchise.”

The win made LaFontaine’s Islanders Hall of Fame Induction night extra special.

“Lot of legends in the stands tonight, huge motivation for us as a team to come out and have a good start,” Duclair said. “During [LaFontaine’s] speech, we got chills in our body, definitely wanted to have a good performance for him.”