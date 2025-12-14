Sorokin Earns Third Iron Man Mask in 3-2 Win Over Lightning in Shootout 

Ilya Sorokin was in the zone once again on Saturday afternoon as the Islanders swept the three-game season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-2 shootout win. Sorokin stopped 32 of the 34 shots and two more in the shootout as he earned his third Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game. He was also named the game's first star.

“I never had any doubts,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Even from the day I got here, I knew we had one of the best goaltenders in the game and I still believe that.”