Sorokin Earns Third Iron Man Mask in 3-2 Win Over Lightning in Shootout 

Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of 34 shots in 3-2 shootout win over Lightning

20251213_NYI_TBL_SO_WIN_-23
By Luca Dallasta

Ilya Sorokin was in the zone once again on Saturday afternoon as the Islanders swept the three-game season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-2 shootout win. Sorokin stopped 32 of the 34 shots and two more in the shootout as he earned his third Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game. He was also named the game's first star.

“I never had any doubts,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Even from the day I got here, I knew we had one of the best goaltenders in the game and I still believe that.”

Sorokin earned his second shootout win of the week. The Islanders goaltender stopped two of three shots, making saves on Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov.

That was Sorokin’s fifth straight win – and fifth in which he made at least 30 saves. He improved to 11-8-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .910 SV% this season.

“He’s been huge all year,” Anthony Duclair said after the 3-2 win. “He’s been backing us up and having our backs whenever there’s a breakdown in the d-zone.”

Travis Mitchell was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Sorokin.

