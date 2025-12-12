Takeaways: Isles Defeat Ducks 5-2, Pick Up Second Straight Home Win

- The Islanders were in the driver’s seat on Thursday, building a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. When the Ducks cut the deficit to 3-2 with a second-period goal by Carlsson and a shorthanded tally from Terry, the Isles responded with a pair of goals in the third. Holmstrom reestablished the two-goal lead in the third period, as he drove to the net and deked around Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, before going forehand to backhand to squeeze a shot past Husso to take a 4-2 lead at the 6:06 mark of the third period.

“[The Ducks] came back and scored on our power play, but Simon came up with a big goal,” Roy said. “It was an outstanding individual effort cutting to the net and putting it in.”

- With 31 saves, Rittich had a solid performance in the victory and he was sharp early, making a flashy glove save and also swatting a loose puck out of his crease the first period. He stopped Frank Vatrano’s shorthanded breakaway opportunity, allowing the Isles to go the other way and score their third goal of the game. Barzal took control of Vatrano’s rebound and made a pass to DeAngelo for Lee to get the deflection to take a 2-0 lead.

- Mitchell scored his first NHL goal in the first period, as Scott Mayfield’s rebound caromed off the end boards to the rookie at the 8:18 mark of the first period. He earned the Iron Man mask for the player of the game.

“It was unbelievable, I’ve always dreamt about scoring in the NHL and to actually do it, it’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said.