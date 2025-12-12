Takeaways: Isles Defeat Ducks 5-2, Pick Up Second Straight Home Win

Anders Lee sports four-point night (2G, 2A) including game-winner, Travis Mitchell scores first NHL goal

3Takeaways_1920x1080 8
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders pick up their fifth win in their last six games, as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Anders Lee had a four-point night with a pair of power-play goals and two assists, and Travis Mitchell scored his first NHL goal, while Simon Holmstrom (1G, 2A) and Ryan Pulock also found the back of the net. Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. David Rittich made 31 saves in the win, while Ville Husso made 32 saves in the loss.

“It was a solid team effort from the start to the end,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We showed some swagger, some presence, by doing the right things.”

ANA at NYI | Recap

- The Islanders were in the driver’s seat on Thursday, building a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. When the Ducks cut the deficit to 3-2 with a second-period goal by Carlsson and a shorthanded tally from Terry, the Isles responded with a pair of goals in the third. Holmstrom reestablished the two-goal lead in the third period, as he drove to the net and deked around Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, before going forehand to backhand to squeeze a shot past Husso to take a 4-2 lead at the 6:06 mark of the third period.

“[The Ducks] came back and scored on our power play, but Simon came up with a big goal,” Roy said. “It was an outstanding individual effort cutting to the net and putting it in.”

- With 31 saves, Rittich had a solid performance in the victory and he was sharp early, making a flashy glove save and also swatting a loose puck out of his crease the first period. He stopped Frank Vatrano’s shorthanded breakaway opportunity, allowing the Isles to go the other way and score their third goal of the game. Barzal took control of Vatrano’s rebound and made a pass to DeAngelo for Lee to get the deflection to take a 2-0 lead.

- Mitchell scored his first NHL goal in the first period, as Scott Mayfield’s rebound caromed off the end boards to the rookie at the 8:18 mark of the first period. He earned the Iron Man mask for the player of the game.

“It was unbelievable, I’ve always dreamt about scoring in the NHL and to actually do it, it’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said.

ANA@NYI: Holmstrom scores goal against Ville Husso

- The victory was overshadowed by an injury to Bo Horvat, who left the game in the second period and did not return. Horvat got tangled up with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson, causing him to fall awkwardly. Roy said postgame that Horvat is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Horvat’s 19 goals and 31 points lead the team. After Horvat left the game, Barzal took a few double shifts and picked up some extra ice time – logging 23:48 TOI, which led all forwards. Roy jumbled the lines throughout the game in Horvat’s absence, while Lee assumed Horvat’s bumper spot on the power play.

“It was tough,” Lee said. “Our minds were on Bo, and we have to play a hockey game. Patrick flipped the lines a little bit, but I thought the guys pulled together and filled the hole as best we could.”

- The Islanders power play made a huge difference in the win, going 2-for-4 converting both times in similar fashion. Lee recorded both power-play goals by tipping in a Tony DeAngelo shots from the point. The Isles power play is 7-for-28 in the last eight games (28.0%).

- Pulock’s first goal of the season extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A)

- With two power-play goals, Lee made some history on Thursday. His 296th goal moved him into sole possession of fifth in franchise history, surpassing Brock Nelson (295). He also took sole possession of seventh on the all-time list in games played with 873, passing Clark Gillies (872). His 81st power-play goal passed Pat LaFontaine for eighth on the all-time list.

“It’s an honor to be an Islander, and to be here this long, fortunate to play with a lot of great players that have found me in great spots on the ice, allowing me to score this many goals,” Lee said. “It’s special and an honor to do this.”

- Lee recorded his first four-point night of the season and first since a four-point outing since Oct. 27, 2018.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-20
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-24
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-26
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-16
+21 20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-17
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-18
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WARMUPS-19
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE-7
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_GENERAL_p2-7
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_GENERAL_p2-1
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE2ND-13
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE2ND-10
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_PULOCK-3
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_MITCHELL-1
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE-3
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE2ND-3
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE2ND_SECONDCUT-1
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_HOLMSTROM-1
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_GOAL_LEE-8
GettyImages-2250731316
GettyImages-2250731508
GettyImages-2250731508 (1)
GettyImages-2250729356
GettyImages-2250727553
GettyImages-2250716995
20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WIN_LOCKERROOM-4

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 5, Ducks 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 11th, 2025. Photo credit: Dennis DaSilva /New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Emeline Malkin/New York Islanders.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders wrap a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, which is also Pat LaFontaine’s Islanders Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM.

Related Content

NYI 5 vs ANA 2: Patrick Roy

NYI 5 vs ANA 2: Anders Lee

NYI 5 vs ANA 2: Travis Mitchell

News Feed

Mitchell Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-2 Win Over Ducks 

Start Time for New York Islanders Jan. 28 Game Changed to 7 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Isles Photographer Bruce Bennett to be Enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Golden Knights 4 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win

Pulock Gets Iron Man Mask as Islanders Player of the Game vs Vegas

Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau to Return vs Vegas

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Inside the 2025 Islanders’ Dads and Mentors Trip

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 8, 2025

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Panthers

Patrick Ritchie’s Front-Row Seat to His Son’s Rookie Year in the NHL

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

J.P. Darche Thrilled to Watch Brother “In His Element” as Isles GM