Isles Photographer Bruce Bennett to be Enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

For over five decades, the NHL world and New York Islanders fans have been getting to see hockey’s greatest moments through the eyes and lens of legendary photographer Bruce Bennett.

The man responsible for some of hockey’s most iconic moments will be rewarded on Wednesday night, as Bennett will become the first photographer to get the nod into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame with a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“It's kind of strange to be the first photographer in US Hockey Hall of Fame, and the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto doesn't have any photographers there either,” Bennett said. “To earn a living taking hockey photos is kind of bizarre, and then to be rewarded after all these years, that's even stranger.”

It’s his second huge honor in one year, as he was inducted in the New York State Hockey Hall of fame over the summer.

“It's kind of scary, quite honestly, that I’ll have to do a little speech again, like I did in New York,” he added. “I’ll try to top the one I did in New York.”

Among the 6,000 hockey games, six Olympic games, 45 Stanley Cup-deciding games he’s covered, a few stand out as Bennett’s personal favorites, although his most-treasured shots change day-to-day, month-to-month. Some famous shots include a black and white photo of Wayne Gretzky at 18 years old, an action shot of Denis Potvin delivering a signature hip check on Guy Lafleur, and of course a picture of Bob Nystrom scoring his Stanley Cup winning goal in 1980.