Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win

Emil Heineman’s shootout goal capped a back-and-forth contest as the New York Islanders ousted the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout at UBS Arena.

Prior to Heineman’s shootout heroics, Bo Horvat (2G), Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders in regulation, while the Golden Knights got goals from Noah Hanifin, Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev.

“It was a team effort in every regard,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We were resilient, even down 2-0, what I love about our group is, we didn’t change anything.”

Ilya Sorokin, who was one day removed from being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, made 32 saves on 36 shots and turned aside all four shots he saw in the shootout. Carter Hart made 23 saves in the shootout loss.

“He’s been playing unreal,” Ryan Pulock said of Sorokin. “Big saves when we need it. It gives our group some life, some juice, when he’s making saves like that. He’s locked in and gives us a lot of confidence.”