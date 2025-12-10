Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win

Emil Heineman scores shootout winner, Bo Horvat scores twice as Isles pick up fourth win in their last five games

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Emil Heineman’s shootout goal capped a back-and-forth contest as the New York Islanders ousted the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout at UBS Arena.

Prior to Heineman’s shootout heroics, Bo Horvat (2G), Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders in regulation, while the Golden Knights got goals from Noah Hanifin, Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev.

“It was a team effort in every regard,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We were resilient, even down 2-0, what I love about our group is, we didn’t change anything.”

Ilya Sorokin, who was one day removed from being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, made 32 saves on 36 shots and turned aside all four shots he saw in the shootout. Carter Hart made 23 saves in the shootout loss.

“He’s been playing unreal,” Ryan Pulock said of Sorokin. “Big saves when we need it. It gives our group some life, some juice, when he’s making saves like that. He’s locked in and gives us a lot of confidence.”

VGK at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders showed plenty of resilience on Tuesday night. They dug themselves out of an early 2-0 hole and steadied themselves after surrendering a goal to Dorofeyev with 14 seconds to go in regulation, which tied the game at four apiece. The Islanders were outshot 5-0 in the extra frame but didn’t panic – as they found a goal in the shootout with Heineman beating Hart in the fourth round to take the two points. Early in the game when the Isles were down 2-0, the Isles kept pressing and found a way to muster a comeback, scoring three straight goals of the strength of Horvat, Gatcomb and Holmstrom.

“I like the way we were resilient tonight, we kept working,” Anthony Duclair said. “Scoring those three goals was huge.”

- Horvat’s 18th and 19th goals of the season were clutch for the Isles. His first goal of the night got the Isles on the board, finishing off a connected play at four-on-four to make it 2-1 with 26 seconds left in the opening frame, while he also potted the go-ahead goal in the third period on the power play, firing off a slap shot from the high slot.

VGK@NYI: Horvat scores PPG against Carter Hart

- There was little Sorokin could do on the Knights first two goals, which were both well placed – and intentional – shots off Sorokin’s outside pads for rebounds. He held off the Vegas’ push as long as possible, robbing Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl on a late Vegas power play. Despite allowing four goals, he was named the game’s second star.

- Pulock played a team-high 29:12 TOI and notched his team-leading 15th assist of the season, earning the Iron Man mask from previous recipient, Ilya Sorokin. The pair of Pulock and Schaefer, who logged 28:14 (marking his second-highest career total), garnered praise from Roy postgame.

“They were outstanding, I felt like they played with swagger, that confidence out there,” Roy said. “It really helps the team… they’re showing great leadership.”

- It was another strong night on special teams for the Islanders, whose PK went 4-for-4, including fending off a penalty in overtime, while the power play went 1-for-2. Sorokin came up big for the Isles in key moments of the game. He swallowed a Mark Stone shot in front of the crease shortly after Holmstrom scored, also playing a critical role in the perfect PK.

“Obviously late, we got into penalty trouble, but the PK did a great job and Sorokin made some big saves when we needed them,” Pulock said.

VGK@NYI: Gatcomb scores goal against Carter Hart

- In an interesting nugget, Sorokin has both taken and drew a penalty for the first time in his career. The netminder took a two-minute minor penalty for tripping, which was served by Max Shabanov) and drew a penalty for goaltender interference.

- Gatcomb, who recorded a team-high nine hits, tied the game with a tip-in goal that accounted for his first goal of the year at the 3:56 mark of the second period. Casey Cizikas took control of the puck, spun around and sent a centering feed to Gatcomb, as the primary assist extended marked his third point in his last four games (2G, 1A).

“I could have scored that lefty, probably, he put that thing on a platter for me,” Gatcomb said. “I was just in the right spot and he’s been playing so well. It’s good to see him rewarded on the scoresheet in the last couple games.”

- Holmstrom scored on a breakaway to take a 3-2 lead at 13:30 of the middle frame, snapping a 14-game point streak. It didn’t feel like a lengthy drought to Roy, as he said postgame that the winger has been so active offensively and defensively.

- JG Pageau made his return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, dominant in the dot in his first game back, winning 18-of-27 faceoffs (66.6%). He skated with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 5, Golden Knights 4 SO

NEXT GAME

The Isles continue their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

