Mitchell Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-2 Win Over Ducks 

Travis Mitchell scored his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks

20251211_ANA_NYI_EDITS_WIN_LOCKERROOM-8
By Luca Dallasta

Travis Mitchell had a night of firsts on Thursday. The rookie defenseman scored his first NHL goal, which doubled as his first NHL point, and earned his first Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Mitchell said after the game. “You dream of it ... to score in the NHL ... so to be able to do it was pretty cool.”

Scott Mayfield’s point shot kicked off the end boards and right to Mitchell’s stick in the left circle, leaving the rookie with an open net to give the Isles a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Mitchell recorded three shots and dealt one hit in 12:45 TOI in the 5-2 win. It was the second most TOI he’d played through seven games to start his NHL career.

The rookie was signed by the Islanders as a free agent in 2023. He has spent portions of the last three seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL. This season he has found a role on a defensive pair with Mayfield since being recalled to the Islanders on Nov. 26.

“He’s been a great partner,” Mitchell said. “He’s always talked to me ... always helping me out, so it’s been awesome.”

Ryan Pulock was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Mitchell.

Related Content

ANA@NYI: Mitchell scores goal against Ville Husso

NYI 5 vs ANA 2: Travis Mitchell

Pulock Gets Iron Man Mask as Islanders Player of the Game vs Vegas

News Feed

Takeaways: Isles Defeat Ducks 5-2, Pick Up Second Straight Home Win

Start Time for New York Islanders Jan. 28 Game Changed to 7 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Isles Photographer Bruce Bennett to be Enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Golden Knights 4 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win

Pulock Gets Iron Man Mask as Islanders Player of the Game vs Vegas

Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau to Return vs Vegas

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Inside the 2025 Islanders’ Dads and Mentors Trip

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 8, 2025

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Panthers

Patrick Ritchie’s Front-Row Seat to His Son’s Rookie Year in the NHL

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

J.P. Darche Thrilled to Watch Brother “In His Element” as Isles GM