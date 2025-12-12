Mitchell Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-2 Win Over Ducks 

Travis Mitchell had a night of firsts on Thursday. The rookie defenseman scored his first NHL goal, which doubled as his first NHL point, and earned his first Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Mitchell said after the game. “You dream of it ... to score in the NHL ... so to be able to do it was pretty cool.”

Scott Mayfield’s point shot kicked off the end boards and right to Mitchell’s stick in the left circle, leaving the rookie with an open net to give the Isles a 1-0 lead in the first period.