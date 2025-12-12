Maven's Memories: The Lore of Pat LaFontaine

From where I was watching -- Bryan's right-of-the-net angle and Mason's coverage -- it seemed like a rudimentary save was about to happen. Except that the goalie's broken skate tilted him off-balance enough for Trots' shot to beat Mason with a mere 5:23 remaining in regulation time.
"We had been outplayed until then," said Isles forward Randy Wood, "but after Trots' goal we all felt we were going to win the game. It was just a matter of when."
A reasonable guess would have been one sudden-death period; certainly not more than two.
But a pair of factors combined to extend the game indefinitely.
- Islanders goalie Kelly Hrudey was playing the game of his life. Even modest Kelly would later admit that.
- Referee Andy van Hellemond essentially had "swallowed" his whistle and just let the lads play. Tackling or not tackling; Andy saw it all and just let the game decide itself.
"There were so many scoring chances for both teams," said Islanders assistant coach Bob Nystrom. "After a while I was just smiling -- and laughing a lot."
Meanwhile, The Maven -- as between periods host -- had a problem; I needed people -- preferably injured players -- to interview.
The succession of overtime breaks made it difficult to obtain guests for the between period interviews. In the second game of the series Mike Bossy had been injured. That meant that he was available as one guest for the intermission before the first overtime.
We located him watching from the runway in the corner leading to the Islanders dressing room.
As always, Bossy was terrific, but when it was apparent there would be at least one more overtime period, stage manager McComb asked me who we should get for the interview. "Go for Bossy again," I said, "why not go for the best?"
We got Bossy, and in his autobiography, Mike wrote, "It was one of the greatest games I've ever seen! Two indefatigable teams played 68 minutes, 47 seconds of sudden-death Game Seven hockey."
As for the melodramatic "Easter Epic," almost nine minutes had elapsed in the fourth overtime with no end in sight when both Bossy and I mistakenly thought that the Caps would prevail. "I just had that feeling that the Caps would do it," said Bossy.
As the tension reached the near breaking point, a few little things would turn out to mean a lot.