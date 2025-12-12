Maven's Memories: The Lore of Pat LaFontaine

So much has been said about Pat LaFontaine and what he has meant to the Islanders and Long Island that the pouring of more encomiums seems almost redundant.

But quite the opposite is true.

As superb a hockey player he has been, so the St. Louis native also has been a humanitarian, a model parent and a role model for young athletes be they on skates or up at bat.

"He's a 'One and Only,'" says my younger son Simon who simultaneously grew up with the Islanders as a team and Patty as his idol.

The Islanders will acknowledge that when the club formally inducts the peripatetic center into the Islanders Hall of Fame at UBS Arena.

For sure there will be thousands of Patty memories shared by the crowd. For The Maven, two immediately come to mind. In chronological order the first would be LaFontaine's singular performance in Game Five of the 1984 Stanley Cup Final while still an NHL rookie.

The second -- to this day -- the "Easter Epic" is considered arguably one of the greatest games in franchise history. As one who was there, covering for the team's tv network SportsChannel, I would second that "greatest" motion.