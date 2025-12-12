Pat LaFontaine’s Legacy Through the Eyes of Bryan Trottier and Patrick Flatley

Patrick Flatley has a poster in his garage of a Muhammad Ali quote that says, “I'm so fast that last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before the room was dark.”

For Flatley, it serves as a reminder of his good friend and former teammate Pat LaFontaine because of how he played. His blazing speed is still ingrained in his memory, all these years later.

“He could fly,” Flatley said of LaFontaine. "I've probably assisted on, say 30 of his goals where I didn't even get out of our end. I would pass to him to the middle, and as I'm trying to get to our blue line, he's already put it in their net. That's how fast he is. It's pretty amazing when you're raising your hands for a goal scored and you're still in your own zone."

LaFontaine’s 15-year career – where he racked up 468 goals and 1,013 points – began by being drafted by the New York Islanders third overall in 1983. His talent and worth ethic stood out early in his career, which led himto the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003 and to the Islanders Hall of Fame, as he’ll be inshrined as the 17th inductee on Saturday.

“I saw the early years of Pat LaFontaine,” Bryan Trottier said. “He wanted to contribute, whether it was learning all about faceoffs, body position, that kind of stuff, and defensively, I didn't see a lot of weaknesses. He was hungry. And obviously his skill set, his mindfulness to details, spoke volumes.”