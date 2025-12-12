Maven's Memories: A Q&A With Pat LaFontaine

SF/SM:

“Taking a step towards the end of your career, how and when did you decide to create a charity that's become a pillar for ailing kids everywhere, and how big has it

gotten?”

PL:

"My parents said, always remember the values of where you came from, and always try to help those in need, if you're in a position to do so. And the Islanders reinforced that, because all of the players would grab Flats and I and they would all be involved in the community, and they would all have charities giving back. It was part of the Islander way too. And there's this love affair that started between the players and the community… One of the greatest contributions the Islanders made, everyone talks about the four Stanley Cups, which is phenomenal, but even more important in life is what the Islanders meant in the community and giving back and trying to support many different worthy causes that has become a legacy of the Islanders. And so I always took that example of what all the guys were doing. Bobby Nystrom, Clark Gillies, Trots, all of them in the community. And it's been a foundation that Bobby Bourne, at the time, his son had spina bifida, and we were supporting, obviously, his family and, you know, going to play wheelchair hockey games at Henry Viscardi School early on, all of these things that the players were heavily involved in... So when we went to Buffalo, Mary Beth and I -- before Companions and Courage, we created the LaFontaine Foundation, and we bought two boxes and tore the wall down because they each had eight seats, and we called it 'Suite 16. And we did that for the entire six years that I was there, because we wanted to give kids and children's hospitals and their families a chance to escape and just get out of the hospital or see a hockey game, see a concert… So I realized the example the Islander guy showed me carried on through into what we tried to do in Buffalo. And then eventually I met some amazing,

courageous kids.

When I had my knee surgery, reconstructed, and I met some amazing kids that then inspired their courage to create the Companions in Courage Foundation and start to build interactive game rooms and children's hospitals around North America, which is something near and dear to Mary Beth and I and the whole

foundation, which has been now going on For over 25 years.

Hockey was always a stepping stone and to learn and to play and enjoy it. It was a privilege and an honor, but it was really a stepping stone to do what I do today, and it taught me so much about life and what's important. And in the end, I say this, and it goes back to two amazing guys who give back in their communities, and were great examples, and it was Bobby Nystrom and Clark Gillies along with Rod Gilbert. Rod Gilbert used to always say score your goals. Make sure you score your goals. And I always remembered that I thought it was great. As I have evolved in the sport and what the game and the real, true purpose is giving back and purpose and service in life. I added from that great quote where I just say, score your goals when you're young, because when you get older, life is truly about the assists. And at the end of the day, I think you need to score your goals to get to a point to understand that it's life is truly about the assists. It's about taking what you learned from your experiences, your goals that you've achieved in your life, and then figuring out how you best can create a platform or find purpose and service in your life, to make it better for others, and try to service them, to try to make things better. And it's something that I live by.

And I'm grateful to the game of hockey. I'm grateful for the New York Islanders for bringing me to Long Island for family and for so many reasons, but also, I'm grateful for the fact that what's most important in life is truly service and purpose and giving back.”