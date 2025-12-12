Maven's Memories: A Q&A With Pat LaFontaine

In conjunction with Pat LaFontaine's induction into the Islanders Hall of Fame, The Maven collaborated with Solon Mihas for an exclusive interview. Stan provided the questions and Solon delivered the interview.
STAN FISCHLER/SOLON MIHAS:
“What does the Islanders Hall of Fam honor mean to you at this point in time?”
PAT LAFONTAINE:
“I feel very blessed and fortunate that I came here back in 1984... You don't get to pick where you go most of the time And I felt very lucky that I was chosen by the Islanders in 1983 because it became so much a part of my life. We've maintained the home here, even out in Montauk at times, but I've been a Suffolk County resident for the whole 41 years, even though I was traded… I always considered Long Island home. I met my wife here, just after we went to the Stanley Cup Finals in ’84, we were married three years later and had three children. I was able to play on Long Island for almost eight years, and with some great, great teams, great players, organization, coaches, you know like Al Arbour and having Bill Torrey as general manager. At this time of my life -- turning 60 -- it means a lot. Plus, it's given me a chance to reflect over the whole course of my career and look back and what that decision meant and how it's shaped my life and family over the last 42 years, after being drafted. It's given me a chance to really appreciate and be honored and humbled after all these years to be able to go into the Hall of Fame with a lot of the players I played with as well."