Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Drouin to Return vs Lightning

The Islanders hit the ice for an optional practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday morning. Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau, Max Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Matthew Schaefer, and Ryan Pulock took the option.

Check below for updates on injured players.

BO HORVAT MISSES SKATE

Bo Horvat (day-to-day, lower-body) was not on the ice for the Islanders’ optional practice on Friday.

"He’s still day-to-day,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and didn’t return in the 5-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday night. Horvat deflected a pass attempt from Anaheim’s Drew Helleson, and when he attempted to jump on the loose puck, his right skate got tangled up with Helleson. Horvat fell to the ice awkwardly.

Horvat leads the Islanders with 31 points (19G, 12A). His 19 goals are tied with Chicago’s Connor Bedard for the fourth most in the NHL this season.