Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Drouin to Return vs Lightning

Bo Horvat misses the team's optional practice on Friday morning, while Jonathan Drouin skates for the second straight day

By Luca Dallasta

The Islanders hit the ice for an optional practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday morning. Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau, Max Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Matthew Schaefer, and Ryan Pulock took the option.

Check below for updates on injured players.

BO HORVAT MISSES SKATE

Bo Horvat (day-to-day, lower-body) was not on the ice for the Islanders’ optional practice on Friday.

"He’s still day-to-day,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and didn’t return in the 5-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday night. Horvat deflected a pass attempt from Anaheim’s Drew Helleson, and when he attempted to jump on the loose puck, his right skate got tangled up with Helleson. Horvat fell to the ice awkwardly.

Horvat leads the Islanders with 31 points (19G, 12A). His 19 goals are tied with Chicago’s Connor Bedard for the fourth most in the NHL this season.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 12, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders optional practice on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders and Imani Washington/New York Islanders.

DROUIN TO RETURN SATURDAY VS LIGHTNING

Jonathan Drouin joined the team for skate for the second straight day and is expected to make a return the lineup on Saturday when the Isles host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Drouin missed five straight games with a lower-body injury and said he felt good after Friday’s optional practice.

“I’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Drouin said.

Roy confirmed that Drouin will play on Saturday and said he’ll start the game on a line with Barzal and Emil Heineman.

Drouin has 15 points (3G, 12A) and is averaging 18:14 TOI/G in 26 games played this season.

