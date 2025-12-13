Mitchell’s First NHL Goal Puck Going to His Dad Fighting Cancer

Defenseman Travis Mitchell says it’ll be “pretty special” to give goal puck to dad who is in remission with stage four cancer and inspired his love of the game

20251205_PLANEARRIVALS_DADSTRIP_16x9-3

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

After scoring his first NHL goal on Thursday night at UBS Arena, Travis Mitchell immediately knew who he was going to give the puck to.

“My dad, he’s been going through a lot with his health,” Mitchell said after the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. “It’ll be pretty special to give it to him.”

It’s been a long road for Mitchell’s dad, Jeff, who is in remission after batting through kidney cancer that spread to his lungs and his brain, but he’s taken major strides in his health journey since his diagnosis.

“He’s battled really hard, he was diagnosed with stage four cancer two-and-a-half years ago,” Mitchell said. “He’s in remission right now so he’s still going through the battle, but it’s going in a positive direction.”

Jeff Mitchell had a front row seat to plenty of milestones in his son’s rookie season. The elder Mitchell was at UBS Arena to see his son’s first NHL goal on Thursday, while he was also there with the family for his NHL debut on Nov. 28. Between those two milestones, he was able to accompany Travis on the Islanders dads and mentors trip in Florida last weekend.

“To share those moments with him, like him coming on the dad’s trip, him being at my first game is pretty special,” Mitchell said. “It’s just unbelievable, I’m so thankful for him and both my parents, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

ANA@NYI: Mitchell scores goal against Ville Husso

Mitchell’s dad was his hero growing up - as Jeff also played hockey at the pro level, inspiring his son’s passion for the sport.

Jeff played seven games for the Dallas Stars in the 1997-98 season and racked up over 400 pro games between the ECHL, AHL and the IHL (which was absorbed into the AHL in 2001). Jeff was an active player until Travis was a toddler, and Travis recalled being able to ride the team bus with his dad, which was a thrill for the kid who dreamed of playing hockey one day.

Travis credited his dad for teaching him how to skate and coaching him until he was 16 years old.

“He’s the reason I got into hockey,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell followed in his father’s footsteps and followed a path to the pros. He played NCAA hockey and graduated from Cornell in 2023 before he joined the Bridgeport Islanders organization, playing parts of four seasons before his recall to the big club.

Through his seven NHL games, Mitchell has one goal, five blocked shots and 10 hits. Head Coach Patrick Roy describes Mitchell’s game as steady, as the 6’4” 203 lbs. defenseman has been playing a simple game since he’s been called up, moving the puck well while bringing a physical edge. He’s been playing on a pair with Scott Mayfield, who has been impressed with the 25-year-old’s game.

“You can see the confidence in his game, even jumping up for the goal,” Mayfield said. It’s been fun, the transition has been pretty easy. To help him with that, he’s been adjusting well.”

Mitchell earned his first Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game on Thursday, for his first NHL goal and for a solid performance, but he said the true iron man is his dad for helping him get to this point.

“He was always there to support, he always gave that feedback I needed to take that next step, to push myself to become the player I am, and the person I am as well,” Mitchell said. “I owe a lot to him and my whole family.”

