Mitchell’s First NHL Goal Puck Going to His Dad Fighting Cancer

After scoring his first NHL goal on Thursday night at UBS Arena, Travis Mitchell immediately knew who he was going to give the puck to.

“My dad, he’s been going through a lot with his health,” Mitchell said after the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. “It’ll be pretty special to give it to him.”

It’s been a long road for Mitchell’s dad, Jeff, who is in remission after batting through kidney cancer that spread to his lungs and his brain, but he’s taken major strides in his health journey since his diagnosis.

“He’s battled really hard, he was diagnosed with stage four cancer two-and-a-half years ago,” Mitchell said. “He’s in remission right now so he’s still going through the battle, but it’s going in a positive direction.”

Jeff Mitchell had a front row seat to plenty of milestones in his son’s rookie season. The elder Mitchell was at UBS Arena to see his son’s first NHL goal on Thursday, while he was also there with the family for his NHL debut on Nov. 28. Between those two milestones, he was able to accompany Travis on the Islanders dads and mentors trip in Florida last weekend.

“To share those moments with him, like him coming on the dad’s trip, him being at my first game is pretty special,” Mitchell said. “It’s just unbelievable, I’m so thankful for him and both my parents, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”